The Best Dental Implants in Seattle Are Done by Dr. Javadi.

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESS Newswire / December 17, 2025 / As demand for dental implants grows across the Seattle area, patients are increasingly prioritizing surgical expertise, detailed planning, and outcomes they can measure. Periodontist and implant surgeon, Dr. Ellie Javadi, DDS, MSD, has built her practice model around those expectations. She combines advanced imaging, digital treatment planning, and a periodontal-first approach to implant care.

About Dr. Ellie Javadi

Orchid Periodontics & Dental Implants, led by Dr. Javadi, is devoted to periodontics and dental implant surgery. After earning her advanced specialty training in periodontics and an MSD from Loma Linda University School of Dentistry, she went on to build a reputation for meticulous treatment planning, gentle surgical technique, and clear patient education. She also serves as affiliate faculty with the University of Washington School of Dentistry.

Independent recognition and peer visibility matter in healthcare, and Dr. Javadi's work is being noticed. Seattle Met named Ellie Javadi a "Top Dentist" in periodontics. She has also been listed in the topDentists directory since 2021.

Technology-Driven Approach to Implant Care

Orchid Periodontics & Dental Implants combines expertise with technology designed to make implant care safer and more comfortable. The clinic uses low-dose cone-beam CT (CBCT) imaging and DTX digital treatment planning to map anatomy, including nerve canals and sinus cavities, before surgery. For implant components and biomaterials, the practice highlights premium systems including Nobel Biocare and Straumann.

Patients can receive comprehensive implant care under a single coordinated plan, including evaluation, surgical placement, and preparatory procedures as needed. For patients with advanced periodontal disease, Dr. Javadi's periodontal background helps address the underlying infection and stabilize the foundation before an implant is placed, protecting both function and aesthetics.

Oral sedation is also available for anxious patients and for surgical procedures. In soft-tissue grafting, the practice emphasizes precision techniques, such as ultra-fine microsutures designed for faster healing and minimal swelling, plus "lecture-level" explanations so patients know exactly what to expect.

"Treating our dear patients with the ultimate care, love, and the best quality procedures is our main goal!" says Dr. Javadi.

Patient Experience

Most importantly, Orchid Periodontics & Dental Implants maintains a 5.0-star rating on Google with consistent positive feedback from patients. Patients commonly highlight an efficient, organized experience with clear explanations and supportive follow-up. They describe the team as professional, thorough, and genuinely caring throughout treatment.

One patient noted: "I keep coming back year after year...Dr Javadi and her entire staff set the standard for quality care."

Inside a Specialty Dental Practice

At Orchid Periodontics & Dental Implants, surgical procedures are completed in a purpose-built facility, alongside strict infection-control protocols and a dedicated clinical team monitoring comfort throughout treatment. This setting allows Dr. Javadi to complete complex periodontal and implant procedures with a level of control and consistency that mirrors hospital-grade environments, while remaining within a specialty dental practice.

By aligning over 20 years of expertise with established safety standards and coordinated care, Dr. Javadi has established a clear benchmark in dental implant care.

Media Contact:-

Orchid Periodontics & Dental Implants

Website:- https://implants123.com/

Phone:- 425-775-2002

www.realdrseattle.com

SOURCE: Orchid Periodontics & Dental Implants

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/who-does-the-best-dental-implants-in-seattle-1118451