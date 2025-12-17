Ian Schaffer Acquires CAPELLE Miami, the Men's Swimwear Brand, Launching a New Era of Global Expansion

Acquisition of CAPELLE Miami Swimwear positions the Miami-based brand for accelerated DTC expansion, product innovation, and lifestyle evolution

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / December 17, 2025 / CAPELLE Miami swimwear today announced its acquisition by Ian Schaffer, CEO of CAPELLE Miami, marking a pivotal new chapter for the fast-growing direct-to-consumer swim and lifestyle brand.

Originally discovered by Schaffer during a walk through Miami's Wynwood neighborhood, CAPELLE Miami immediately stood out for its exceptional product quality, craftsmanship, and distinctive Miami Beach-inspired aesthetic. While an initial acquisition was explored two years earlier, Schaffer re-engaged with the brand once it reached a level of operational maturity aligned with his long-term vision.

Following an initial transaction in May 2025, Schaffer acquired 100% ownership of CAPELLE Miami in November 2025. Since then, he has assembled a dedicated professional leadership team and best-in-class third-party partners to independently build, operate, and scale the brand.

"I am absolutely thrilled to have had the opportunity to purchase 100% of CAPELLE Miami Swimwear," said Ian Schaffer, CEO of CAPELLE Miami. "This acquisition marks an exciting milestone, combining new and existing resources, experienced and dedicated personnel, and a clear vision with a brand long celebrated for its creativity, innovation, and exceptional quality."

A Brand Built for Global Growth

CAPELLE Miami operates primarily as a direct-to-consumer business, with approximately 95% of sales generated online and to customers in more than 110 countries worldwide. International markets account for a significant portion of total revenue, underscoring the brand's strong global appeal.

Customer loyalty continues to accelerate rapidly, with approximately 42% of customers returning within the first month of purchase-an indicator of both product satisfaction and brand resonance.

"The strength of CAPELLE Miami moving forward is its people," Schaffer added. "If we want to be recognized as a true force in the swimwear and lifestyle space, we must have the right talent in place and I believe we do. This team is singularly focused on CAPELLE Miami-and CAPELLE Miami alone."

Design, Product, and Brand Evolution

All design and creative development is handled internally by an industry-leading creative director. CAPELLE Miami's most popular products include mid-length swim shorts featuring a six-inch inseam, complemented by three-inch and nine-inch options. The brand's signature Miami Beach-inspired designs continue to drive best-in-class performance.

CAPELLE Miami's swim shorts are intentionally designed as hybrid, multipurpose garments suitable for the beach, social settings, restaurants, and athletic activities, with plans to broaden its product offerings in the future.

Under the new leadership team, CAPELLE Miami will launch its swimwear campaign in the first quarter of 2026, signaling a refreshed creative direction and renewed momentum.

Operations and Future Outlook

CAPELLE Miami products are manufactured Internationally, ensuring consistent quality while supporting global scale. While selective retail opportunities are being evaluated, the company's immediate core-focus remains on strengthening its direct-to-consumer foundation.

Financially, CAPELLE Miami experienced consistent year-over-year revenue growth prior to 2025. Since the leadership transition, the company has already achieved impressive growth over prior-year figures, with expectations to meet or exceed projections in the coming months driven by expanded marketing initiatives and brand investment.

"CAPELLE Miami has built a remarkable reputation both domestically and internationally," Schaffer said. "We see tremendous opportunity to expand product innovation, elevate the customer experience, and grow the brand while preserving the unique identity and loyal following that make CAPELLE Miami so special."

Looking Ahead

With its recently appointed management team, CAPELLE Miami is fully operational, well-capitalized, and positioned for sustained long-term growth. This acquisition marks the beginning of a bold new era for the brand.

"The future is incredibly exciting for CAPELLE Miami," Schaffer concluded. "This is more than an acquisition. It is the start of an exhilarating new chapter that goes far beyond the beach."

Media Contact:

Claudia Safavi

TARA, Ink.

(305)-864-3434

SOURCE: CAPELLE Miami

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/ian-schaffer-acquires-capelle-miami-the-mens-swimwear-brand-launching-1118471