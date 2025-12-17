US energy storage deployments exceeded full-year 2024 levels within nine months, led by utility-scale projects and sustained residential growth, according to industry data.From ESS News US energy storage installations have surpassed total deployments recorded in full-year 2024, according to a quarterly report from Wood Mackenzie and the American Clean Power Association (ACP). More than 5.3 GW of energy storage was installed nationwide in the third quarter of 2025. Quarterly installations increased 31% year over year. The third quarter remains the record quarter for deployments, with deployments ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...