Galux, a South Korean biotech pioneering AI-driven protein therapeutics discovery, announced that it has signed a research agreement with Boehringer Ingelheim to jointly explore the application of artificial intelligence (AI) in precision protein design for therapeutic development. The goal is to evaluate how AI can be leveraged to design purpose-specific protein molecules that meet precise scientific and translational needs, where conventional approaches face limitations.

"Through this agreement, we aim to explore how AI protein design can address highly specific scientific and translational needs challenges that often require precise and tailored molecular solutions," said Chaok Seok, CEO of Galux. "It's about demonstrating that AI can move beyond prediction to purposeful molecular design, creating proteins that meet clearly defined research and therapeutic goals."

Earlier this year, Galux reached a major milestone in de novo antibody design, successfully discovering novel antibodies with high binding affinity, target specificity and selectivity, structural precision, and stability across multiple therapeutic targets. These achievements firmly position GaluxDesign as one of the most advanced and experimentally validated AI platforms for protein design.

Building on this foundation, the initial phase of the collaboration will focus on validating the feasibility and potential of AI-driven protein design across selected cases, setting the stage for broader research initiatives between the two companies.

"At Galux, we believe the future of therapeutics lies in precise design. This is an important step toward realizing that vision, bringing together the precision of AI and the depth of biomedical science to unlock new therapeutic possibilities," added Seok.

About Galux

Galux is redefining the future of drug discovery through protein design AI. The company combines deep-learning with the physical principles of protein folding and interaction to create therapeutic proteins from scratch, enabling precise and tailored design of therapeutic molecule across a broad range of targets and modalities. With pioneering technology and growing global partnerships, Galux is advancing a new paradigm of rational, AI-powered drug discovery. For more information, visit galux.co.kr.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251217201044/en/

Contacts:

Galux

Nicole Noh

press@galux.co.kr