Independent Testing Confirms Bitdefender's Ability to Block Early-Stage Threats While Minimizing False Positives and Performance Impact for Organizations of All Sizes

Bitdefender, a global leader in cybersecurity, today announced outstanding results in the AV-Comparatives Business Security Test, reaffirming its leadership in advanced threat prevention, detection, and system performance for corporate environments. In the latest evaluation of 17 participating cybersecurity vendors, Bitdefender achieved a near-perfect protection score, blocking 437 (out of 438) test cases, and attained a 99.8% score for protecting systems against infection by malicious files before, during, and after execution.

Bitdefender also received top "Very Fast" performance ratings for file copying, file downloading, and browsing activity. This ensures organizations can enforce strong endpoint protection without slowing systems or increasing helpdesk tickets due to performance complaints.

The results continue Bitdefender's multi-year consistency in independent evaluations. Across three years of AV-Comparatives Business Security Tests (March 2023-November 2025), Bitdefender recorded the lowest average number of compromised systems at 0.5, compared to the competitor average of 4. For security practitioners, this reflects fewer reimages, fewer investigation hours, and a stronger ability to prevent attackers from gaining an initial foothold.

"Cyberattacks are becoming more frequent as the attack surface continues to expand, increasing risks for businesses in every sector," said Dragos Gavrilut, vice president, threat research at Bitdefender. "Our results in AV-Comparatives' latest Business Security Test reflect our continuous ability to block threats with extremely low false positives delivering advanced protection against established and emerging malware while minimizing alert noise for security teams."

The AV-Comparatives Business Security Test was conducted in three distinct areas: Real-World Protection, Malware Protection, and Performance. The tests simulated online malware attacks a typical business user may encounter, including working drive-by exploits and malicious URLs that point to malware executables, causing file downloads that replicate scenarios where users are tricked into clicking links through social engineering. In addition to the protection tests, AV-Comparatives conducted a False-Positives Test to assess whether any products falsely identified legitimate software as harmful.

The tests evaluated Bitdefender GravityZone, a unified security, risk analytics, and compliance platform. GravityZone provides advanced endpoint protection (EPP), endpoint detection and response (EDR), extended detection and response (XDR), and cloud-native security, delivering end-to-end coverage across the entire attack chain while offering deep context for detections that seamlessly extend to Bitdefender Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services.

Beyond the AV-Comparatives Business Security Test, Bitdefender has recently received several recognitions for its endpoint security solutions, including:

Best Overall Solution in AV-Comparatives 2025 Endpoint Prevention and Response (EPR) Test Bitdefender achieved EPR Certification for meeting rigorous standards in prevention, detection, and response effectiveness. The company attained the highest detection rate among all participants and the lowest Total Cost of Ownership (TCO), underscoring its commitment to security efficacy and operational efficiency.

Bitdefender achieved EPR Certification for meeting rigorous standards in prevention, detection, and response effectiveness. The company attained the highest detection rate among all participants and the lowest Total Cost of Ownership (TCO), underscoring its commitment to security efficacy and operational efficiency. Named the Only Visionary in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Protection Platforms This recognition follows the launch of Bitdefender GravityZone Proactive Hardening and Attack Surface Reduction (PHASR), the industry's first endpoint security solution to deliver tailored hardening for each individual employee based on behavioral patterns, tool usage, and application activity.

This recognition follows the launch of Bitdefender GravityZone Proactive Hardening and Attack Surface Reduction (PHASR), the industry's first endpoint security solution to deliver tailored hardening for each individual employee based on behavioral patterns, tool usage, and application activity. Recognized as a 2025 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Endpoint Protection Platforms - Bitdefender was one of just five vendors to receive this distinction with a rating of 4.8 out of 5 based on 214 real-world customer reviews as of January 31, 2025.

To learn more about the AV-Comparatives Business Security Test including methodologies and results visit here.

