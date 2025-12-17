LawVu Acquires ClauseBase to Expand AI-Powered Workspace For In-House Legal Teams

ClauseBase Becomes LawVu Draft, Accompanied by Launch of LawVu Lens to Provide Comprehensive AI-Powered Legal Workspace

TAURANGA, New Zealand, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LawVu, the leading global legal workspace for in-house legal teams, today announced the acquisition of ClauseBase, a pioneer in intelligent contract review, drafting, and automation, which will be rebranded to LawVu Draft. Also announced is the launch of LawVu Lens, an AI-powered contract analysis engine built directly into the LawVu platform. Together these two major milestones deepen LawVu's commitment to redefining corporate legal technology with integrated artificial intelligence.

The CLOC 2025 State of the Industry report highlights that AI adoption is accelerating, with 30% of legal departments already using AI and another 54% planning to adopt it within the next two years. While adoption is growing, most are relying on disconnected, single-function AI tools. LawVu, however, embeds AI across all legal workflows - including intake, matter, contract, document, and spend management - helping in-house teams operate faster, smarter, and with greater confidence.

Work can be managed in LawVu's single secure workspace, eliminating the need for multiple tools and enabling total visibility, reduced administration, and effortless collaboration with stakeholders. With a continued focus on scaling internationally, LawVu's customers now include Estée Lauder, Zumba Fitness, Arsenal FC, and BVNK Services Limited.

"The addition of LawVu Draft and LawVu Lens reinforces our vision for a more strategic, embedded approach to legal AI," said Sam Kidd, CEO of LawVu. "We're empowering legal teams to accelerate deal cycles and proactively manage risk, while optimising external counsel spend - elevating the legal function to an essential strategic partner, and ultimately driving better business outcomes."

"ClauseBase was built to bring a much-needed efficiency and quality boost to contract drafting and reviewing work," said Maarten Truyens, co-founder and CEO of ClauseBase. "By joining forces with LawVu, our software will be able to tap into the LawVu ecosystem, taking our initial mission to even greater heights and offering a solution that is unmatched in the legal market. We couldn't be more excited for it!"

Key capabilities of LawVu Draft (formerly ClauseBase)

LawVu Draft is a complete, AI-powered toolbox for drafting and reviewing contracts. It enables in-house legal teams to create, redline, and refine agreements in minutes, not hours - all from inside Microsoft Word.

Standard templates and preferred clauses: Generate and re-draft contracts faster, and reuse clauses for speed and consistency.

Generate and re-draft contracts faster, and reuse clauses for speed and consistency. AI-assisted contract reviewing: Automatically detect risks, issues, and red flags to improve accuracy and speed up review cycles.

Automatically detect risks, issues, and red flags to improve accuracy and speed up review cycles. Searchable clause library and document-comparison: Institutional knowledge is captured and reused consistently across the organisation to reduce rework and errors.

Key capabilities of LawVu Lens

LawVu Lens is an always-on contract analysis service embedded in LawVu that automatically reads, structures, and surfaces key clauses and data, giving teams total control of contracts at scale. It can be used for ongoing contract management, as well as reviews for urgent or ad hoc queries such as data breaches, M&A due diligence, legislative changes and audits. LawVu Lens allows teams to quickly prepare structured data sets in-house, lowering outside counsel spend and speeding analysis.

Instant extraction and verification of key clauses across thousands of contracts

of key clauses across thousands of contracts Accelerated review times for due diligence, audits, and risk reviews

for due diligence, audits, and risk reviews Identification of renewal risks, environmental, social and governance (ESG) gaps, and privacy exposures before they become issues

of renewal risks, environmental, social and governance (ESG) gaps, and privacy exposures before they become issues Ability to trace every AI extraction back to its original clause for audit-ready accuracy

By embedding AI directly into its legal workspace, LawVu's latest expansion enables rapid AI adoption and usability for in-house teams at a fraction of the cost and complexity of managing multiple point solutions-while maintaining the highest standards of governance, security, and privacy.

About LawVu

LawVu is the AI-powered legal workspace for in-house legal teams. Its all-in-one platform helps legal teams manage entire workflows across intake, matters, contracts, and spend. LawVu is trusted by the legal teams at Discord, Employment Hero, Etsy, and many more, to work smarter, faster, and deliver greater value to their organisations.

About ClauseBase

ClauseBase offers the most complete drafting toolbox for legal professionals, combining cutting-edge automation, AI-powered reviewing, and a seamless Word integration into one powerful platform. Built by lawyers for lawyers, ClauseBase helps legal teams draft, refine, and review complex documents faster, smarter, and more consistently, without ever leaving Microsoft Word.

