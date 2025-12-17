Alira Health Appoints Dr. Susanne Schaffert as Senior Advisor and Patient-Centric Ambassador

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alira Health, a global advisory firm and CRO, today announced the appointment of Dr. Susanne Schaffert as Senior Advisor and Patient-Centric Ambassador. Dr. Schaffert is a highly respected biopharmaceutical leader whose career includes senior executive roles and multiple Board of Directors positions across the healthcare sector.

Dr. Schaffert previously served as President of Novartis Oncology and as a member of the company's Executive Committee, where she deepened her commitment to patient-centered thinking in oncology and distinguished herself as an innovator in advancing new approaches to care. This experience guides her role as an ambassador for patient-centered innovation.

At Alira Health, Dr. Schaffert will work closely with the leadership team to guide patient-centered strategic initiatives and support the continued development of Alira Health's integrated work across life sciences. She will support the organization's mission and help guide its work with the benefit of her broad experience in healthcare. By uniting executive insight with patient advocacy, she will help ensure that patient perspectives remain central to the future of healthcare and to Alira Health.

"I am truly impressed by Alira Health's mission and the conviction with which the team is reshaping engagement between industry and patients," said Dr. Susanne Schaffert. "Their philosophy strongly aligns with my own commitment to elevating patient voices in healthcare. I am excited to support the organization as it pioneers a more human-centered model for the sector."

"Susanne brings extraordinary depth from her leadership across the healthcare ecosystem," said Gabriele Brambilla, Co-CEO of Alira Health. "Her leadership as an advisor will strengthen how we support organizations across biopharma, biotech, and medtech as we advance the next generation of pharma services. At the heart of this evolution are our Patient-Enabled Solutions, which bring patients directly into evidence generation, development, access planning, and go-to-market readiness. Susanne's insight will be essential as we scale this vision."

Dr. Schaffert's appointment reflects Alira Health's commitment to advancing a patient-centered approach across the life sciences and to shaping a new generation of pharma services. By engaging patients early in development, aligning access and impact considerations from the start, and integrating clinical and real-world evidence, Alira Health helps organizations design solutions guided by real patient needs and positioned for meaningful impact. Central to this work are the company's Patient-Enabled Solutions, which bring patients into evidence generation, development, access planning, and go-to-market readiness in a structured and effective way. Through its integrated consulting, CRO, evidence generation, access, and patient-engagement capabilities, Alira Health supports the development, launch, and adoption of innovations that are scientifically rigorous, commercially meaningful, and capable of improving the lives of patients.

