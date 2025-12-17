ZeOmega Recognized in 2025 Gartner Market Guide for U.S. Healthcare Payer Care Management Workflow Applications

ZeOmega believes that this designation underscores its differentiation in modernizing payer care management amid rising interoperability and AI-related regulatory demands

PLANO, TX / ACCESS Newswire / December 17, 2025 / ZeOmega, the industry's leading population health management organization, announced today that it was cited as the Visionary Incumbent" in 2025 Gartner Market Guide for U.S. Healthcare Payer Care Management Workflow Applications. According to ZeOmega, this recognition reflects its continued investment in modernizing payer workflows and empowering health plans to adapt to shifting policies, clinical practice standards, and member experience requirements.

Payer organizations are increasingly dissatisfied with legacy solutions that are difficult to update, slow to integrate, and unable to support evolving medical management practices. New interoperability requirements - combined with growing pressure to reduce total cost of care and shifting enrollment trends across Medicare Advantage, ACA, and managed Medicaid - are accelerating demand for platforms that enable efficient processes, embed advanced analytics and AI, improve payer-provider coordination, and strengthen member engagement.

ZeOmega's Jiva Population Health Enterprise Management Platform addresses these priorities. It leverages AI and analytics to automate workflows, identify at-risk cohorts and guide timely interventions, power real-time FHIR-based data exchange, and facilitate omnichannel outreach tailored to each member's circumstances. Together, these capabilities equip health plans to collaborate more effectively with providers, comply with regulatory changes, and drive better outcomes for their members.

"This recognition reflects the trust our customers place in ZeOmega and affirms our commitment to helping them deliver reliable, lasting value to their members," said Suhas Ramachandra, Vice President of Product Strategy and Innovation at ZeOmega. "At a time when healthcare is undergoing both a rapid technology revolution and a profound shift in payer expectations, our team remains focused on staying ahead of the curve - continually advancing Jiva so our clients have the tools, insights, and support they need to be ready for what comes next."

Gartner, Market Guide for U.S. Healthcare Payer Care Management Workflow Applications, Amanda Dall'Occhio, Connie Salgy, 10 November 2025

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About ZeOmega

ZeOmega empowers health plans and other risk-bearing organizations with the industry's leading technology for simplifying population health management. Clients using ZeOmega's Jiva Healthcare Enterprise Management Platform experience superior workflow and proven results due to exceptional integration capabilities, unmatched clinical content, and a powerful rules engine. With deep domain expertise and a comprehensive understanding of population health challenges, ZeOmega serves as a true partner for clients with personalized deployment and delivery models. By consistently exceeding customer expectations and project benchmarks, ZeOmega has earned a reputation for being proactive, reliable, and dedicated to improving the health of its clients' members. ZeOmega was named Best in KLAS for Payer Care Management Solutions in 2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025. Founded in 2001, ZeOmega is privately held and headquartered in Plano, Texas.

