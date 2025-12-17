PairSoft, a leading provider of procure-to-pay automation and payment solutions, today announced a majority investment from TA Associates ("TA"), a leading global private equity firm. The partnership will support PairSoft's continued product enhancement, innovation and global expansion. As a result of the transaction, existing investor Turn/River Capital will fully exit its stake in the business.

PairSoft offers a comprehensive suite of procure-to-pay (P2P) automation and payment solutions that streamline accounts payable, procurement, payment and document management workflows for mid-market and enterprise organizations globally. The Company's AI-driven solutions integrate natively with major ERP systems, including Oracle, Oracle NetSuite, Microsoft Dynamics, Blackbaud, and Sage Intacct, enabling finance teams to streamline processes and achieve greater visibility across the P2P lifecycle.

"This investment from TA marks yet another major milestone in PairSoft's incredible growth timeline," said Matt Cotter, Chief Executive Officer at PairSoft. "From broadening our user base globally to reinforcing our products with in-house AI, we've made great strides in providing products highly tailored to finance teams, and I look forward to even more momentum as we begin this new chapter."

"Finance teams today are under pressure to modernize quickly while navigating increasingly complex operational demands. Solutions that combine AI-based intelligent automation, seamless ERP integration, and payment functionality are becoming essential infrastructure," said Harry Taylor, Managing Director at TA. "PairSoft has set itself apart with a robust product roadmap, customer-first culture and commitment to innovation. We look forward to partnering with Matt and the entire PairSoft team as they continue delivering meaningful value to customers," added Charles Ha, Principal at TA.

PairSoft currently serves more than 1,500 customers across North America and Europe, and continues to expand its reach. The Company will continue to operate independently as part of the TA portfolio.

"We are proud of the progress achieved through our partnership with PairSoft," said Joanne Yuan, Partner and Co-Head of Investments at Turn/River Capital. "Scaling a fast-growing, profitable business while advancing the Company's product platform vision has built enduring momentum for the next stage of expansion."

Houlihan Lokey served as financial advisor to TA, and Goodwin Procter LLP provided legal counsel. Deutsche Bank acted as sell-side financial advisor to PairSoft, and Kirkland Ellis LLP acted as legal counsel for Turn/River. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About PairSoft

PairSoft is a leading provider of procure-to-pay automation, helping businesses optimize their AP workflows with AI-powered solutions and seamless ERP integrations. Its mission is to be the solution of choice for mid-market and enterprise financial services departments that are taking control of their procure-to-pay processes. PairSoft brings enterprise-style capability to B2B transactions, including full process visibility and control, and sustainability support through automation and analytics. Learn more at https://www.pairsoft.com.

About TA

TA is a leading global private equity firm focused on scaling growth in profitable companies. Since 1968, TA has invested in more than 560 companies across its core sectors technology, business services, financial services, healthcare and consumer. Leveraging its deep industry expertise and strategic resources, TA collaborates with management teams worldwide to help high-quality companies deliver lasting value. The firm has raised $65 billion in capital to date and has more than 160 investment professionals across offices in Boston, Menlo Park, Austin, London, Mumbai and Hong Kong. More information about TA can be found at https://www.ta.com.

About Turn/River Capital

Turn/River Capital is a private equity firm that applies a proprietary growth engineering strategy to investing, partnering with software businesses to accelerate growth and build enduring value. The firm's team of equal parts investors and operators provides hands-on operational support and the flexible capital to systematically scale marketing, sales and customer success at its portfolio companies. Founded in 2012 and based in San Francisco, Turn/River invests globally with a focus on North America and Europe. More information about Turn/River can be found at https://turnriver.com/.

