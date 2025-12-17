Saint Therese Launches Educational Series to Help Adult Children Navigate Aging Before a Crisis

New series helps adult children plan ahead before decisions become urgent

SAINT LOUIS PARK, MN / ACCESS Newswire / December 17, 2025 / Many adult children find themselves thinking ahead, wondering how aging might change their parent's needs and what they should understand before decisions become urgent. To support those conversations early, aging care and services provider, Saint Therese, has launched a new Adult Children educational series designed to help families navigate aging with greater awareness, preparation, and confidence.

The first event, held in November, brought together local experts in senior living, rehabilitation, home health, cognitive health, and pastoral care to share practical guidance and perspectives on aging-related transitions. The program reflects a strategic shift for Saint Therese, extending outreach beyond older adults themselves to intentionally engage adult children who often play a central role in planning and advocacy.

"Adult children are often trying to figure this out on the fly, usually when something happens," said Craig Abbott, president & CEO, Saint Therese. "We're changing that. This series is about giving families practical guidance earlier, before emotions run high and options narrow."

Designed for adults typically in their 40s, 50s, and 60s, the Adult Children series focuses on building understanding around aging before a moment of crisis. Panelists discussed common changes families may notice over time , including emotional resistance to change, increasing complexity in healthcare coordination, subtle cognitive or safety concerns, and the importance of addressing decisions proactively rather than reactively.

Experts also emphasized that today's senior living and support options offer more flexibility than many families realize, and that planning early can provide peace of mind if needs evolve. A recurring theme throughout the evening was the value of starting conversations sooner, while emotions are calmer and choices are broader.

Participants at the inaugural session reported feeling more prepared to navigate aging-related decisions, and many requested future sessions focused on legal, financial, and long-term planning topics.

The series continues with sessions planned in Woodbury, Minnesota, in January, and Avon, Ohio, in February.

About Saint Therese: Minnesota-based Saint Therese was founded in 1964 and prides itself on its rich tradition of providing exceptional care for seniors. It has locations and services in Brooklyn Park, Woodbury, Corcoran, Shoreview (all Minnesota), IHM Senior Living Community in Monroe, Mich., St. Mary of the Woods in Avon, Ohio, and Saint Therese of Westlake in Westlake, Ohio. Most communities provide the full continuum of care from independent living, assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing and transitional care. Saint Therese at St. Odilia in Shoreview specializes in hospice and palliative care. Ascend Rehabilitation provides rehabilitation therapy, health and wellness services. Saint Therese is a nonprofit, 501©(3) senior care organization.

