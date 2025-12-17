Middleton, Wisconsin--(Newsfile Corp. - December 17, 2025) - Ballotpedia's 2025 annual review of election-related state legislative activity highlights another significant year of voting and election process policymaking across the country.





Visit the Ballotpedia YouTube page to watch an overview of the State of Election Administration Legislation 2025 Year-End Report

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11226/278314_ballotpedia_reports_1.jpg

Ballotpedia has tracked 4,969 election-related bills and resolutions introduced in state legislatures in 2025-surpassing the totals for 2022, 2023, and 2024. More than 600 new laws were enacted in 2025.

Surge in Congressional Redistricting Activity

Congressional redistricting became a notable area of focus in 2025. Since August 29, five states-California, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, and Texas-have passed legislation either adopting new congressional maps for the 2026 elections or placing proposed maps before voters. Before 2025 only two states had voluntarily adopted new congressional maps between censuses since 1970.

Key Republican-Led Voting Policy Changes in 2025

Consistent with prior years, Republican lawmakers and states with a Republican trifecta accounted for the largest share of election policy activity. Republicans currently hold majorities in 57 of the 99 state legislative chambers and control 23 state government trifectas, compared to 15 for Democrats.

Republican lawmakers enacted measures to:

Implement new methods for verifying voters' citizenship status

Require absentee and mail-in ballots to arrive by Election Day to be counted

Ban the use of ranked-choice voting (RCV)

Increase signature requirements for citizen initiatives and raise approval thresholds for constitutional amendments

Key Democratic-Led Voting Policy Changes in 2025

Democratic lawmakers enacted measures to:

Establish state-level voting rights acts (VRAs) that include a private right of action

Expand automatic voter registration services

Provide new language accommodations for voting materials and services

Increase secure access to ballot drop boxes

Bipartisan Election Policy Efforts

Despite partisan differences on many election issues, lawmakers found common ground on several fronts. Bipartisan legislation advanced to:

Align election dates across jurisdictions

Update ballot access rules for candidates

Increase the frequency of certain voter list maintenance activities

Improve ballot processing procedures to expedite election results

Ballotpedia's State of Election Administration Legislation 2025 Year-End Report summarizes election-related legislative activity across 2025 state legislative sessions, providing analysis and takeaways on key policy topics and trends.

About Ballotpedia Legislation Trackers

Ballotpedia's legislation trackers provide a free (no login or sign-up required) and centralized hub that makes staying on top of legislation and legislative reforms across all 50 states easier. Founded on Ballotpedia's hallmark principle of being neutral on the issues but passionate about the facts, our legislation trackers are updated in real-time and designed to be easily searchable. Used as a go-to resource for voters, reporters, researchers, academics, and activists, they capture any bill introduced on the given topic across all 50 state legislatures and track bill movement at every step.

About Ballotpedia

Ballotpedia, the encyclopedia of American politics, is the nation's most trusted source of unbiased information on politics, elections, and policy. Founded in 2007, Ballotpedia has grown from a small group of dedicated volunteers working on a handful of ballot measures to an essential resource for voters, media, and researchers. Ballotpedia is a nonprofit organization dedicated to serving the public interest in creating an educated, engaged electorate, and building a strong, healthy democracy. For free access to 610,000+ encyclopedic, professionally authored, and curated articles, visit Ballotpedia.org.

# # #

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/278314

Source: Ballotpedia