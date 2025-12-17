The largest centralized solar park in Colombia demonstrates that it is possible to combine clean-energy production with a strong commitment to the local area and its community.Entering commercial operation at the end of 2024 in the municipalities of Ponedera and Sabanalarga, in the Atlántico Department of Colombia, Guayepo I&II is the country's largest centralized solar plant. With its 780,000 solar panels, the plant has a capacity of 370 MWac, and among its main components are two 220-MVA transformers. This solar park tells a story that goes beyond numbers, highlighting a commitment to the territory ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...