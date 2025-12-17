Exclusive Resorts Investments LLC ("Exclusive Investments"), the parent company of Members-only club Exclusive Resorts, today announced the launch of The Exclusive Collective, a new multi-brand luxury travel and lifestyle platform serving high-net-worth individuals and families seeking a richer, more intentional way of living. Built on the understanding that how people travel evolves over time, the platform is structured to grow with its customers, supporting sustained relationships across life stages and travel styles within a single ecosystem.

As part of the platform formation, Exclusive Investments has entered into an agreement to acquire and take private Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ: ISPO), the Denver-based luxury travel subscription company. Upon closing, Inspirato will join Exclusive Resorts and onefinestay, the luxury villa rental and home-management brand, within The Collective-forming one of the most expansive private networks in luxury hospitality. Like onefinestay-in which Exclusive Investments acquired a controlling interest from Accor earlier this year-Inspirato will continue to operate as an independent brand, retaining its subscription-based model. Additional details regarding the transaction, which remains subject to customary closing conditions including approval by Inspirato's stockholders, are available in a separate deal announcement.

Designed for Life, as It Evolves

Designed to support long-term customer relationships rather than one-off transactions, The Exclusive Collective invites sophisticated travelers to move fluidly across brands as their needs evolve. Under The Collective, each brand will maintain a distinct role: Exclusive Resorts as an increasingly private, referral-based membership club serving a limited community of families; Inspirato as a premium, more flexible subscription-based offering for a broader high-net-worth audience; and onefinestay as an invitation-only portfolio of private rental homes distinguished by design, character, and sense of place.

"At its core, The Exclusive Collective is about choice and continuity," said James Henderson, CEO of The Exclusive Collective and Exclusive Resorts. "For more than two decades, we've watched how our Members' lives evolve-the way they travel in their forties often looks very different from how they travel later with grown children and friends. Some begin with the flexibility of a subscription, others move into private membership, and many continue to value the freedom to choose the perfect home, at the perfect moment, in the perfect place. The Collective reflects that reality. Bringing these brands together isn't about getting bigger; it's about being more useful, more relevant, and more attuned to people's lives. It's a business designed to grow with its customers, and a philosophy centered on how people choose to spend their most finite resource: time."

Scale, Stability, and Long-Term Value

Upon closing of the Inspirato acquisition, The Exclusive Collective will serve more than 25,000 high-net-worth travelers annually across Exclusive Resorts, Inspirato, and onefinestay. The platform will be supported by Exclusive Resorts' $1 billion portfolio of owned private residences, rare journeys, and global partners, together with a broader base of more than 3,000 leased and professionally managed residences operated by Inspirato and onefinestay worldwide. Backed by majority owner Steve Case, Co-Founder of AOL, Chairman and CEO of Revolution, and Chairman of Exclusive Resorts, The Exclusive Collective is expected to generate more than $500 million in revenue and approximately $70 million in EBITDA in 2026.

Collectively, the brands will benefit from shared strengths in real estate management, as well as operating expertise, enabling scale and efficiency while preserving the independence, positioning, and character that define each business. For homeowners, developers, and strategic partners, The Exclusive Collective provides access to a concentrated, long-term audience-reaching more than 25,000 ultra-high-net-worth travelers through a single platform that supports relationships from first stay to long-term ownership, and every phase in between.

"As an early investor in and customer of both Exclusive Resorts and Inspirato, I've seen firsthand how each brand has helped redefine its segment of the travel industry," said Case. "By uniting these companies under The Exclusive Collective, we believe the combined platform will be well-positioned to help shape the next wave of innovation in luxury hospitality-one that aligns with shifting consumer expectations around flexibility, community, and personalized experiences. It's a forward-looking model designed to strengthen customer satisfaction and drive accelerated growth."

About Exclusive Resorts

Exclusive Resorts is the flagship brand within The Exclusive Collective and the world's leading Members-only club dedicated to luxury travel and curated experiences. For more than two decades, Exclusive Resorts has offered its 4,000+ Members access to a $1 billion portfolio of private residences, rare journeys, and global partners-all designed to support a richer, more meaningful way of living. The Club recently expanded into branded residential real estate, extending its signature approach to ownership and hospitality into the category. Learn more at exclusiveresorts.com.

About Inspirato

Inspirato is a luxury travel subscription company serving more than 11,000 subscribers through a global portfolio of 300+ exceptional vacation homes, five-star hotel partners, and bespoke experiences. Its innovative model delivers the consistency, service, and trusted quality discerning travelers expect, offering a streamlined and dependable way to explore the world with confidence. Learn more at inspirato.com.

About onefinestay

onefinestay, part of The Exclusive Collective, offers a curated portfolio of 3,000 private villas, chalets, and residences in flagship destinations including London, Paris, New York City, and Los Angeles. Each home is selected for its exceptional design and appeal to discerning travelers, supported by personal welcomes, 24/7 service, and tailored amenities. onefinestay is also a trusted partner to homeowners seeking professional home management and a secure way to list their properties. Learn more at onefinestay.com.

Important Information and Where to Find It

Inspirato will file with the SEC, and mail to its stockholders, a proxy statement in connection with the proposed transaction. This communication is not a substitute for the proxy statement or for any other document that Inspirato may file with the SEC and send to its stockholders in connection with the transaction. INSPIRATO STOCKHOLDERS ARE URGED TO READ THE PROXY STATEMENT AND OTHER DOCUMENTS FILED WITH THE SEC CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION. Stockholders will be able to obtain free copies of the proxy statement (when available) and other documents filed with the SEC by Inspirato through the website maintained by the SEC at www.sec.gov.

Participants in the Solicitation

Inspirato, The Exclusive Collective and certain of their respective directors, certain of their respective executive officers and other members of management and employees may be considered participants in the solicitation of proxies with respect to the proposed transaction under the rules of the SEC. Information about the directors and executive officers of Inspirato is set forth in its proxy statement for its 2025 annual meeting of shareholders, which was filed with the SEC on April 24, 2025. These documents can be obtained free of charge from the SEC website indicated above. Additional information regarding the interests of such participants in the solicitation of proxies in respect of the transaction will be included in the proxy statement and other relevant materials to be filed with the SEC when they become available.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This communication includes certain "forward-looking statements," including statements regarding the expected structure, timing, completion of the proposed transaction between Inspirato and The Exclusive Collective, and expected strategic and financial benefits of the transaction. Actual results may differ materially due to numerous risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to the failure to obtain necessary regulatory or stockholder approvals, the inability to satisfy other closing conditions, changes in market or business conditions, the integration of the businesses, the performance of the combined company and other factors detailed from time to time in Inspirato's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including its annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Inspirato undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release, except as required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251216433405/en/

Contacts:

Josephine Simmons

Head of Communications, The Exclusive Collective

press@theexclusivecollective.com