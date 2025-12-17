Ideagen achieved a market-leading score (3.0/3.0) for AI Operations in the Verdantix Green Quadrant for Quality Management Software 2025, earning a Leader status. This, combined with a Leader placement in the EHS Green Quadrant earlier this year, positions Ideagen as a definitive AI trailblazer in environmental health, safety and quality (EHSQ) software solutions

"Ideagen offers a versatile and technically mature platform, performing strongly across all evaluated areas," said report author April Choy.

"Its quality management system embeds production-ready generative AI (GenAI) and machine learning (ML) applications within audit, inspection and compliance workflows, providing contextual and predictive insights that enhance decision accuracy and responsiveness."

The Green Quadrant report provides a detailed, fact-based benchmark of 14 of the most prominent quality management software providers in the market. The analysis is determined by a rigorous process including live briefings, customer interviews and a detailed 130-point questionnaire, covering 25 categories.

Ideagen outstripped other vendors in a number of key categories. Alongside its impressive AI scores, Ideagen achieved perfect scores in Supplier Quality Management, Workflow Automation, Customers and Revenue Growth, top scores in AI-First Database, Quality Event Action Management, Market Vision Business Strategy and Acquisitions with second highest in Product Strategy, Audit Management and User Interfaces.

"Achieving perfect or near-perfect AI scores in both Verdantix Green Quadrants this year proves that we're not just participating in the AI revolution we're leading the way," said Ideagen CEO Ben Dorks.

"But to achieve the highest scores across nine of the individual criteria validates what our customers already know that Ideagen provides a powerful, comprehensive, AI-first solution, protecting people, products and processes, redefining what's possible in EHSQ."

The report described Ideagen as: "An attractive AI-powered EHSQ product for buyers in highly regulated industries."

It validated Ideagen's strategy of combining best-in-class software with deep domain expertise, going on to say: "Ideagen provides a robust QMS with industry-specific regulatory coverage and advanced AI capabilities. The platform is particularly effective for integrating multiple processes and enhancing operational oversight."

Ideagen formerly launched its agentic AI on December 4. Initial piloting demonstrated significant acceleration in adoption and benefit, in some cases squeezing 30 minute-tasks down to just two minutes. More significantly estimates show that enterprise level implementation that could take a company six to nine months, could be achieved in around 30 days

Verdantix, who carried out their analysis before the launch but noted: "The pilot-phase Mazlan agentic AI framework enables autonomous, conversational task execution, supported by structured data validation and a no-code layer for scalable, data-driven quality management."

Ideagen is one of the world's leading providers of governance, risk and compliance software (GRC) offering the widest spectrum of compliance solutions of any provider covering health and safety, quality, risk, audit, productivity and environmental monitoring.

Its customers include 75% of the top global pharmaceutical companies, more than 250 airlines, nine of the top 10 global aerospace and defense corporations, more than a third of the world's automotive companies, all of the top 10 global accounting firms, 60% of the world's top food and beverage brands and over 2,000 government organizations, hospitals and healthcare centers.

More information on Ideagen's quality solutions can be found here. As well as 'Leader' status, Ideagen achieved the highest scores across nine critical categories, outperforming competitors in:

Market-leading scores (3.0/3.0):

AI Operations Industry-leading artificial intelligence capabilities

Industry-leading artificial intelligence capabilities Workflow Automation Seamless, intelligent process automation

Seamless, intelligent process automation Supplier Quality Management Comprehensive supplier oversight

Comprehensive supplier oversight Customers Exceptional customer adoption and satisfaction

Exceptional customer adoption and satisfaction Revenue Growth Strong market validation and expansion

Highest Scores in:

AI-First Database (2.6/3.0)

(2.6/3.0) Quality Event Action Management (2.7/3.0)

(2.7/3.0) Market Vision Business Strategy (2.6/3.0)

(2.6/3.0) Acquisitions (2.5/3.0)

About Verdantix

Verdantix is an independent research and advisory firm that serves a global client base consisting of the world's most innovative corporations, technology and services vendors, and investors. Our insights and analysis form a foundation of the most granular data available in the marketplaces we serve. This allows us to make highly accurate far-reaching forecasts and big-picture predictions that business leaders depend on when they are setting out to reach their most important goals. verdantix.com

