Mittwoch, 17.12.2025
Das ist kein Gold-Boom, das ist ein Systembruch - und er hat gerade erst begonnen
WKN: A2N6BH | ISIN: US28414H1032
Tradegate
17.12.25 | 08:37
19,100 Euro
-0,25 % -0,048
Elanco Announces Investment in U.S. Manufacturing and R&D, Driven by Tax, Tariff and Regulatory Clarity

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / December 17, 2025 / Elanco announced $400 million in continued investment in its U.S. operations, workforce and communities over the next five years. This deepens Elanco's commitment to product innovation, advanced manufacturing and its customers - farmers, veterinarians and pet owners. The company will expand its R&D presence in its new Indianapolis global headquarters and surrounding OneHealth Innovation District, while continuing to invest in its U.S.-based manufacturing footprint. Elanco will further invest in its Kansas monoclonal antibody (mAb) manufacturing facility to support innovation, particularly a major next generation immuno-therapeutic pet innovation. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has granted an accelerated pathway for conditional approval of a novel immuno-therapeutic that has the potential to be a first-in-class major pet health blockbuster, expected in the next 2-3 years.

Additionally, as part of the positive engagement with the USDA, Elanco announces significant progress in the final steps of the approval of Befrena, its newest potential blockbuster product. Review of all technical sections and label alignment is now complete, with the final administrative review underway at the USDA. Befrena has demonstrated differentiated efficacy in treating dogs with allergic dermatitis and canine atopic dermatitis. In both laboratory and field studies, Befrena has shown to be safe and well-tolerated, offering a dependable treatment option for veterinary professionals and pet owners alike. Befrena will offer important efficacy, convenience and value differentiators. Elanco continues to expect a first half 2026 launch.

In connection with these investments, Elanco expects the 2026 net tariff impact to be immaterial to adjusted EBITDA growth, given additional tariff clarity and a positive offset from an incremental price increase.

The combination of a favorable tax environment from the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, regulatory reform resulting in improved timelines for USDA regulatory reviews and greater certainty on tariffs has created favorable conditions for the continuation of U.S. investments in R&D and manufacturing, while bringing key innovation capabilities from Europe to the U.S.

Elanco CEO Jeff Simmons joined 'Mornings with Maria' on Fox Business to discuss the $400 million investment in U.S. manufacturing and R&D.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Elanco on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Elanco
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/elanco
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Elanco



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/elanco-announces-investment-in-u.s.-manufacturing-and-randd-driven-by-1118566

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
