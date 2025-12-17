KeyBank and Rethink Food Cooking Up Culturally Celebrated Meals for Food-Insecure Across New York City

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / December 17, 2025 / KeyBank Foundation has gifted $40,000 to Rethink Food to support meal-making efforts through the Neighborhood Meals Program-an effort to produce and distribute hot, nutritious and culturally celebrated meals to food-insecure communities across New York City.

"Everyone needs help from time to time, often during times help feels furthest away," said John Manginelli, Hudson Valley/Metro NY President, KeyBank. "To support Rethink Food and help them feed people in our community who are food insecure is a great way to promote KeyBank's commitment to help people live well and fulfill their promise."

The KeyBank Foundation grant will provide approximately 7,400 meals.

"KeyBank's support provides the funds needed to prepare and distribute nutritious meals, as well as opens up economic development opportunities for our partners and their staff, amplifying our impact beyond mere meal provision," said Matt Jozwiak, founder and ceo, Rethink Food. "In addition to strengthening our operational capacity, this grant will help us expand our reach to more vulnerable populations."

Founded in 2017, Rethink Food has converted over 3 million pounds of donated food into meals, distributed more than 33 million meals to the food-insecure and directed more than $147 million to local restaurants. Through its own Sustainable Community Kitchen, the organization currently delivers over 10,000 meals per week across New York City.

"Food insecurity affects 47 million people in the United States while 42% of our national food supply goes uneaten. Rethink Food exists to bridge that gap and strengthen connections in our food system by partnering with restaurants to provide meals for communities in need," said Jozwiak.

Since 2023, Keybank has donated approximately $100,000 to Rethink Food, supporting the NYC Restaurant Program and sponsoring the 8-year anniversary event and 2023 Marathon Sign-Making Party.

For more information about the organization and making donations, visit the Rethink Food website at rethinkfood.org or call 212-364-7040.

