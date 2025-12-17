Remergify, Inc.: Remergify Partners with Phantasma and Semkhor to Build a Scalable Blockchain Platform for Independent Content and Tokenized Assets

FRANKLIN, NEW JERSEY / ACCESS Newswire / December 17, 2025 / Remergify, the leading revival platform for dormant and undervalued public companies today announced a strategic collaboration with the Phantasma blockchain and Semkhor, a long-standing ecosystem partner, to develop and operate blockchain infrastructure purpose-built for top-tier independent content, digital ownership, and tokenized asset platforms.

The collaboration positions Remergify as an operating company that bridges traditional equity investment with established blockchain infrastructure, providing investors with exposure to the digital asset sector through a conventional corporate structure rather than direct token speculation.

A Proven Blockchain Foundation

Phantasma is a Layer-1 blockchain purpose-built for NFTs, gaming, and digital content. The network has been live and operational for over five years, is currently listed on six cryptocurrency exchanges, and operates with a disciplined token architecture designed to support long-term utility rather than inflationary issuance.

Unlike many newer networks, Phantasma implements native NFTs at the protocol level, enabling faster deployment, lower transaction costs, and more reliable cross-chain interoperability. Native assets can be bridged directly to OpenSea, providing global secondary-market access while preserving on-chain functionality.

"Our focus is infrastructure and execution, not short-term speculation," said Stuart Fine, CEO of Remergify. "Phantasma offers a mature Layer-1 foundation that has already proven it can support real users, real content, and real economic activity."

Demonstrated Use Case: The Painmaker Project

Semkhor has been an active participant in the Phantasma ecosystem for several years, including its role in supporting and onboarding The Painmaker Project, an interactive graphic novel and digital content property developed in collaboration with entertainment professionals.

The project resulted in the creation of an interactive content portal that combined the advantages of decentralized digital ownership with the control and quality standards of centralized production. Audiences were able to own digital collectibles (NFTs) directly in their personal wallets, while studios and artists continued to develop evolving narratives, interactive experiences, and ongoing content tied to those assets.

From an investor perspective, the model demonstrated how NFTs can function as participatory ownership instruments, enabling long-term engagement, secondary-market liquidity, and repeat monetization-rather than one-time digital sales. The project validated Phantasma's ability to support complex intellectual property, fan participation, and scalable content distribution.

Infrastructure for Independent Content and Tokenized Experiences

Building on this foundation, Remergify plans to develop platforms that support a broad range of blockchain-enabled use cases, including:

NFT-based ticketing and live-event access

Interactive memberships and token-gated communities

Blockchain-based episodic programming and shows

Digital collectibles tied to ongoing content development

Community-driven cultural assets, including meme-based tokens

These applications leverage infrastructure that already exists on Phantasma, reducing development risk while enabling rapid deployment.

Traditional Equity Exposure to the Crypto Market

By partnering with Phantasma and Semkhor, Remergify is structuring itself as a traditional operating company that owns blockchain infrastructure, licenses core technology, and develops revenue-generating digital platforms.

This approach provides Remergify investors with indirect exposure to the cryptocurrency and blockchain sector through equity ownership, similar in concept-though distinct in execution-to how public companies have historically provided exposure to emerging technologies before direct participation was widely accessible.

"Remergify allows investors to participate in blockchain growth through a familiar corporate structure," Fine added. "The underlying technology is crypto-native, but the investment thesis is grounded in infrastructure, licensing, and content economics."

Looking Ahead

Remergify, Phantasma, and Semkhor will continue collaborating on platform development, content onboarding, and ecosystem expansion throughout 2026. Additional announcements regarding specific products, partnerships, and launch timelines will be made as development progresses and regulatory review is completed.

About Remergify

Remergify is a strategic corporate transformation and revitalization platform dedicated to reigniting growth, relevance, and market leadership for dormant or undervalued public and private companies. By combining deep expertise in corporate repositioning, brand development, and market activation, Remergify identifies high-potential assets that have stalled, underperformed, or lost momentum and injects the capital, strategic vision, and operational infrastructure needed to unlock value and compete at the forefront of their industries. Remergify+1

With a comprehensive suite of services that span reverse merger facilitation, strategic brand revitalization, and deployment of revenue-ready digital and Web3 assets, Remergify transforms legacy or overlooked businesses into modern, growth-oriented enterprises. The company's approach enables accelerated entry into new markets, enhances shareholder value, and fosters renewed investor and stakeholder confidence.

Contact:

Remergify

Stuart Fine

stuart@remergify.com

www.remergify.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements and conceptual business plans for informational purposes only. All offerings, programs, and structures described herein are subject to regulatory review and approval, including approval by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission where applicable. Actual results may differ materially due to market conditions, regulatory developments, and other risk factors. Investors should conduct independent due diligence and consult professional advisors before making investment decisions.

SOURCE: Remergify, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/remergify-partners-with-phantasma-and-semkhor-to-build-a-scalable-blo-1117985