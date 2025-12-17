Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 17.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Das ist kein Gold-Boom, das ist ein Systembruch - und er hat gerade erst begonnen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
17.12.2025 16:02 Uhr
123 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sterling Organization Acquires Bristol Plaza, a Premier Grocery-Anchored Shopping Center in Hartford, CT MSA, for $44 Million

The Acquisition was Completed on Behalf of Sterling Organization's $600 Million Institutional Value-Add Fund Sterling Value Add Partners IV ('SVAP IV')

WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / December 17, 2025 / Sterling Organization, a vertically integrated private equity real estate investment firm headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida, is pleased to announce its acquisition of Bristol Plaza. The 263,000-square-foot, grocery-anchored shopping center is located at 641 Farmington Avenue, Bristol, CT (Hartford MSA). The property is anchored by Stop & Shop, the region's leading grocer, and includes a robust lineup of complementary national tenants including T.J. Maxx, Burlington, Five Below, and Starbucks. The acquisition was completed on behalf of Sterling Organization's $600 million institutional value-add fund Sterling Value Add Partners IV ("SVAP IV").

"Bristol Plaza represents an opportunity to acquire a high-performing, grocery-anchored retail center with immediate value-add potential," said Jordan Fried, Principal at Sterling Organization. "With strong anchor performance and a necessity-based tenant mix, we're excited to further enhance the property's value and serve the Bristol community while delivering the financial returns our partners expect," added Mr. Fried.

"This high-performing asset offers immediate upside, with nearly 25,000 square feet of vacancy currently available for lease and the potential to reimagine an approximately 4-acre portion of the center in its entirety," said Bob Dake, Principal at Sterling Organization. "Our team is focused on leveraging our operational experience to maximize Bristol Plaza's potential. We look forward to collaborating with existing tenants and welcoming new brands to the center as we seek to strengthen the mix for the benefit of the property's patrons and co-tenants," added Mr. Dake.

Sterling Organization and its affiliates now own 82 properties throughout the United States, across various funds and other investment vehicles, encompassing nearly 14 million square feet and exceeding $3 billion in value. For leasing opportunities, please contact leasing@sterlingorganization.com.

Sterling Organization is actively seeking investment opportunities and has over $1 billion of buying power in the aggregate across various investment strategies. For acquisition or disposition inquiries, please contact investments@sterlingorganization.com.

SOURCE: Sterling Organization



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/sterling-organization-acquires-bristol-plaza-a-premier-grocery-anchored-shopping-center-1118507

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.