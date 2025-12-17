Sterling Organization Acquires Bristol Plaza, a Premier Grocery-Anchored Shopping Center in Hartford, CT MSA, for $44 Million

The Acquisition was Completed on Behalf of Sterling Organization's $600 Million Institutional Value-Add Fund Sterling Value Add Partners IV ('SVAP IV')

WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / December 17, 2025 / Sterling Organization, a vertically integrated private equity real estate investment firm headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida, is pleased to announce its acquisition of Bristol Plaza. The 263,000-square-foot, grocery-anchored shopping center is located at 641 Farmington Avenue, Bristol, CT (Hartford MSA). The property is anchored by Stop & Shop, the region's leading grocer, and includes a robust lineup of complementary national tenants including T.J. Maxx, Burlington, Five Below, and Starbucks. The acquisition was completed on behalf of Sterling Organization's $600 million institutional value-add fund Sterling Value Add Partners IV ("SVAP IV").

"Bristol Plaza represents an opportunity to acquire a high-performing, grocery-anchored retail center with immediate value-add potential," said Jordan Fried, Principal at Sterling Organization. "With strong anchor performance and a necessity-based tenant mix, we're excited to further enhance the property's value and serve the Bristol community while delivering the financial returns our partners expect," added Mr. Fried.

"This high-performing asset offers immediate upside, with nearly 25,000 square feet of vacancy currently available for lease and the potential to reimagine an approximately 4-acre portion of the center in its entirety," said Bob Dake, Principal at Sterling Organization. "Our team is focused on leveraging our operational experience to maximize Bristol Plaza's potential. We look forward to collaborating with existing tenants and welcoming new brands to the center as we seek to strengthen the mix for the benefit of the property's patrons and co-tenants," added Mr. Dake.

Sterling Organization and its affiliates now own 82 properties throughout the United States, across various funds and other investment vehicles, encompassing nearly 14 million square feet and exceeding $3 billion in value. For leasing opportunities, please contact leasing@sterlingorganization.com.

Sterling Organization is actively seeking investment opportunities and has over $1 billion of buying power in the aggregate across various investment strategies. For acquisition or disposition inquiries, please contact investments@sterlingorganization.com.

SOURCE: Sterling Organization

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/sterling-organization-acquires-bristol-plaza-a-premier-grocery-anchored-shopping-center-1118507