TaxBandits Expands State Filing Coverage Ahead of 2026 Tax Season

Expanded state filing options extend TaxBandits' compliance coverage ahead of 2026.

ROCK HILL, SC / ACCESS Newswire / December 17, 2025 / TaxBandits, an IRS-authorized e-file provider, has expanded its state tax form coverage ahead of the 2026 tax season that begins on Jan. 1, 2026.

"State filing requirements add complexity to year-end reporting, and our goal is to simplify that process for our clients," said Naga Palanisamy, CEO of SPAN Enterprises. "This expansion strengthens our state coverage so filers can complete their federal and state submissions in one platform, improving consistency and reducing manual work."

The expansion builds on TaxBandits' existing state filing support for Forms 1099 and W-2. New additions include state-only W-2 filing, expanded reconciliation and transmittal form availability, state unemployment insurance reporting, and support for new hire reporting. These improvements broaden the range of state requirements that can be completed within the platform.

Expanding the selection of reconciliation and transmittal forms helps filers meet year-end reporting requirements in states that require confirmation of annual totals. These forms can be generated and downloaded after transmission for recordkeeping or additional state submission.

State-only W-2 form filing provides an option for businesses that must submit state forms without an accompanying federal filing, allowing these submissions to remain within one system.

Support for state unemployment insurance reporting and new hire reporting assists filers in meeting state requirements related to state unemployment programs and new hire reporting.

TaxBandits implements ongoing platform enhancements based on the latest IRS guidance to stay aligned with evolving state reporting requirements. These updates reflect the company's broader commitment to innovation, including regular development of new compliance features, reporting capabilities, and security improvements across all supported forms.

For more information, visit the TaxBandits website at taxbandits.com .

About TaxBandits

TaxBandits is a compliance-focused, SOC 2 certified and IRS-authorized e-file provider that delivers a streamlined filing experience for businesses, service providers, and tax professionals of all sizes. The company supports a wide range of forms, including Forms 1099, W-2, 940, 941, 1095-B, 1095-C, and W-9.

About SPAN Enterprises

SPAN Enterprises, TaxBandits' parent company, is headquartered in Rock Hill, South Carolina, and has been developing industry-leading software tools for e-filing and business management solutions for over a decade. The SPAN portfolio of products includes TaxBandits, Tax990, ACAwise, ExpressExtension, 123PayStubs, and TruckLogics.

