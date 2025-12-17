DJ Amundi MSCI AC Asia Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI AC Asia Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF Acc (AEJ LN) Amundi MSCI AC Asia Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 17-Dec-2025 / 15:35 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI AC Asia Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 16-Dec-2025 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 76.4988 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6819107 CODE: AEJ LN ISIN: LU1900068328 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1900068328 Category Code: NAV TIDM: AEJ LN LEI Code: 549300DJZRR05F8SUP23 Sequence No.: 411826 EQS News ID: 2247556 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

