Amundi US Curve steepening 2-10Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Amundi US Curve steepening 2-10Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 

Amundi US Curve steepening 2-10Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist (STPH LN) 
Amundi US Curve steepening 2-10Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 
17-Dec-2025 / 15:35 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi US Curve steepening 2-10Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist 
 
DEALING DATE: 16-Dec-2025 
 
NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 10.5867 
 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1658840 
 
CODE: STPH LN 
 
ISIN: LU2018762901 
 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
View original content: EQS News 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     LU2018762901 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:     STPH LN 
LEI Code:   549300QO7ZM8CWX59L64 
Sequence No.: 411829 
EQS News ID:  2247562 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2247562&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 17, 2025 09:35 ET (14:35 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
