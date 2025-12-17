Outokumpu Oyj: Outokumpu completes personnel negotiations in Finland, Sweden and Germany

Outokumpu Corporation

Outokumpu completes personnel negotiations in Finland, Sweden and Germany

Outokumpu is advancing its restructuring program, with the goal of achieving EUR 100 million in cost savings by the end of 2027, by completion of personnel negotiations in Finland, Sweden and Germany.

The program focuses on the business area Europe and global group functions. Structural savings will be achieved through fixed cost measures, including workforce reduction, alongside efficiency improvements across the organization and optimization of the production footprint. These actions respond to weak stainless steel demand and intense competition from low-priced imports into the European market, which have resulted in unsustainably weak profitability. Strengthening the company's foundations is essential to successfully execute Outokumpu's growth-focused EVOLVE strategy.

In total, the restructuring program is expected to impact approximately 650 full-time positions by the end of 2027, including approximately 450 positions subject to negotiations. Negotiations in Finland, Sweden and Germany have now been concluded, resulting in reductions of 139, 109, and 120 positions, respectively. Processes in other countries are ongoing and are expected to impact approximately 80 positions.

Outokumpu expects to record a restructuring provision of approximately EUR 35 million as an item affecting comparability in EBITDA in the fourth quarter of 2025. The majority of the EUR 35 million cash flow impact is anticipated in 2026.

