Outokumpu Oyj: Moody's has affirmed Outokumpu's Ba2 corporate family rating and changed the outlook from stable to negative

Outokumpu Corporation

Investor News

December 17,2025 at 16:00 EET

Moody's has affirmed Outokumpu's Ba2 corporate family rating and changed the outlook from stable to negative

Moody's has reviewed Outokumpu's credit rating and affirms the Ba2 corporate family rating and changes the outlook from stable to negative.

Moody's sees potential for earnings to recover over the next 12 to 18 months, which supports the affirmation of the rating. The revised outlook reflects pressure on Outokumpu's earnings, which have been weaker than expected over the past two years. The company has faced challenging operating environment characterized by subdued demand in key markets and pressure from low-priced imports.

Outokumpu Corporation

For more information:

Investors: Johan Lindh,?VP - Investor Relations, tel. +358 40 837 3994

Media: Outokumpu media phone +358 40 351 9840 / e-mail media(at) outokumpu.com





