Mittwoch, 17.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Das ist kein Gold-Boom, das ist ein Systembruch - und er hat gerade erst begonnen
Outokumpu Oyj: Moody's has affirmed Outokumpu's Ba2 corporate family rating and changed the outlook from stable to negative

Outokumpu Corporation
Investor News
December 17,2025 at 16:00 EET

Moody's has affirmed Outokumpu's Ba2 corporate family rating and changed the outlook from stable to negative

Moody's has reviewed Outokumpu's credit rating and affirms the Ba2 corporate family rating and changes the outlook from stable to negative.

Moody's sees potential for earnings to recover over the next 12 to 18 months, which supports the affirmation of the rating. The revised outlook reflects pressure on Outokumpu's earnings, which have been weaker than expected over the past two years. The company has faced challenging operating environment characterized by subdued demand in key markets and pressure from low-priced imports.

Outokumpu Corporation

For more information:

Investors: Johan Lindh,?VP - Investor Relations, tel. +358 40 837 3994

Media: Outokumpu media phone +358 40 351 9840 / e-mail media(at) outokumpu.com

Outokumpu is accelerating the green transition as the global leader in sustainable stainless steel. Our business is based on the circular economy: our products are made from 95% recycled materials, which we then turn into fully recyclable stainless steel. This steel is utilized in various applications across society, including infrastructure, mobility, and household appliances. We are committed to 1.5°C target to mitigate climate change, and with up to 75% lower carbon footprint than the industry average, we support our customers to reduce their emissions. Together, we are working towards a world that lasts forever. Outokumpu Corporation employs approximately 8,700 professionals in close to 30 countries, with headquarters in Helsinki, Finland and shares listed in Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more: www.outokumpu.com


