Metso Corporation: Commencement of New Long-Term Incentive Plan Periods for Metso Management and Key Employees

Metso Corporation's stock exchange release on December 17, 2025, at 3:40 p.m. EET

Metso Corporation's Board of Directors has approved the launch of a new plan period for 2026-2028 within its share-based long-term incentive programs: the Performance Share Plan ("PSP") and the Restricted Share Plan ("RSP").

The PSP and RSP structures were originally established and announced on July 1, 2020.

Performance Share Plan (PSP) 2026-2028

The PSP 2026-2028 is contingent upon achieving performance targets set by the Board of Directors, assessed over a three-year period. Upon meeting these targets, awards will be granted in 2029 as listed shares of Metso Corporation.

Performance targets for this plan include:

Absolute total shareholder return of Metso shares

Cumulative adjusted earnings per share

Progress in sustainability, measured by sales growth of the Metso Plus offering

Eligibility for the PSP 2026-2028 extends to approximately 200 key employees, including members of the Metso Leadership Team.

If all performance targets are fully met, the maximum aggregate number of shares to be awarded under this plan is approximately 1,400,000 shares (gross earnings before payroll tax withholding).

Restricted Share Plan (RSP) 2026-2028

The RSP 2026-2028 features a three-year retention period, with potential awards delivered in 2029 as listed shares of Metso Corporation.

The maximum aggregate number of shares to be awarded under the RSP 2026-2028 is approximately 280,000 shares (gross earnings before payroll tax withholding).

The final realized value of both plans will depend on the extent to which the performance targets are achieved (for the PSP) and on changes in Metso's share price.

METSO CORPORATION

Board of Directors

Further information:

Nina Kiviranta, General Counsel, tel. +358 20 529 2017

Juha Rouhiainen, Vice President, Investor Relations, tel. +358 20 484 3253





Distribution:



Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Main media

www.metso.com



Metso is a frontrunner in sustainable technologies, end-to-end solutions and services for the aggregates, minerals processing and metals refining industries globally. We improve our customers' energy and water efficiency, increase their productivity, and reduce environmental risks with our product and service expertise. We are the partner for positive change.

Metso is headquartered in Espoo, Finland. At the end of 2024 Metso had close to 17,000 employees in around 50 countries, and sales in 2024 were about EUR 4.9 billion. Metso is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.



metso.com