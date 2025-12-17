Evesham, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - December 17, 2025) - The Sewer Kings has launched a new community program that provides complimentary drain cleaning services with every sewer line camera inspection. This initiative is designed to help homeowners identify and address hidden drainage issues before they lead to major, costly repairs.

This program is part of The Sewer Kings' ongoing commitment to preventative maintenance, recognizing the rising costs of emergency sewer line repairs, which can reach $5,000 to $15,000 or more. By combining a thorough diagnostic inspection with immediate drain cleaning, the company offers homeowners a cost-effective way to prevent future issues, such as slow drains and recurring clogs, while also ensuring their sewer lines are in good condition.

The launch of the initiative reflects the company's focus on early detection and its understanding of the growing demand for affordable, preventative plumbing services. The Sewer Kings has integrated advanced sewer camera technology, enabling detailed documentation of common issues such as tree root intrusion, cracks, bellied pipes, and blockages. This technology allows the company to provide homeowners with clear visual evidence, helping them make informed decisions regarding future repairs and maintenance.

Additionally, the community program emphasizes education by providing homeowners with a comprehensive report that includes visual footage from the sewer camera inspection. This helps residents to understand their plumbing systems, the associated risks, and steps they can take to prevent future issues.

With the launch of its complimentary drain cleaning with every sewer line camera inspection program, The Sewer Kings continues its mission to serve local communities by offering a cost-effective, comprehensive solution to common plumbing problems.

About The Sewer Kings:

The Sewer Kings is a South Jersey-based plumbing contractor specializing in sewer line repairs, replacements, and inspections. The company also provides excavation and septic services, ensuring compliance with all local and state regulations. The Sewer Kings comprises an experienced team of technicians who are dedicated to delivering high-quality workmanship and fostering strong client relationships. By incorporating the latest technology and methods, the company offers efficient, cost-effective solutions that help homeowners and businesses keep their plumbing systems in optimal condition. Known for its commitment to customer satisfaction, The Sewer Kings continues to deliver long-term, effective plumbing solutions for residential and commercial clients.

