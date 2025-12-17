SAAB AB: Saab receives approval for Arexis order

On 14 November 2025 Saab received two orders from Airbus Defence and Space for the Arexis Electronic Warfare (EW) sensor suite to equip German Eurofighters. The condition for authority approval has now been fulfilled for the second order which includes AI technology by both Saab and its strategic partner Helsing. As a result, Saab has booked approximately EUR 258 million as order intake in Q4 2025.

Press release 14 November 2025: https://www.saab.com/newsroom/press-releases/2025/saab-receives-orders-for-arexis-system-for-german-eurofighter

