Solteq Oyj: Inside information, profit warning: Solteq Plc lowers its guidance regarding the comparable operating result

Stock Exchange Bulletin

Inside Information

December 17, 2025, at 11:35 a.m



Solteq Plc lowers its guidance for the comparable operating result for the financial year 2025 and estimates that the comparable operating result is expected to remain at the same level or improve. The company's revenue guidance remains unchanged.



The new profit guidance for 2025 is: Comparable revenue will decrease slightly, while the comparable operating result is expected to remain at the same level or improve. Excluding the divested healthcare software solutions business, comparable revenue was EUR 48,818 thousand in the financial year 2024. Comparable operating result for the financial year 2024 was EUR 710 thousand.



The previous profit guidance for 2025 was: Comparable revenue will decrease slightly, while the comparable operating result will improve significantly. Excluding the divested healthcare software solutions business, comparable revenue was EUR 48,818 thousand in the financial year 2024. Comparable operating result for the financial year 2024 was EUR 710 thousand.



The result development towards the end of the year has been impacted by slightly weaker-than-expected customer demand and delayed decision-making in several new customer projects. This is reflected in the company's profitability.

The Financial Statements Bulletin January 1 - December 31, 2025, will be published on February 12, 2026.Espoo, December 17, 2025Solteq PlcBoard of DirectorsNasdaq HelsinkiKey Mediawww.solteq.com



Further Information:



CEO Aarne Aktan

Tel: +358 40 342 4440

Email: aarne.aktan@solteq.com



CFO, General Counsel Mikko Sairanen

Tel: +358 50 567 3421

E-mail: mikko.sairanen@solteq.com



About Solteq

Solteq is a Nordic software solution and expert service provider specializing in retail and energy sectors and needs related to e-commerce. The company employs over 400 professionals and operates in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Poland, and the UK.