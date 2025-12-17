Eimskipafelag Islands hf.: Announcement from Eimskip

Eimskipafélag Íslands hf. has again received summons from Alcoa Fjarðaál sf., with reference to the subject matter of the Icelandic Competition Authority's decision no. 33/2023, which concerned the period 2008-2013. The summons is against Samskip hf., Samskip Holding B.V., Eimskip Ísland ehf. as well as Eimskipafélag Íslands hf. This time round the companies are being summoned in solidum for recognition of liability for compensation, without an amount.

In May 2025 Alcoa decided to suspend its case against Eimskip and pay the litigation cost. This new case relates to the same matter as the case which Alcoa suspended, except that now the summons claim is recognition of liability for compensation, without an amount.

The financial claim of Alcoa, in the case it suspended, was almost entirely based on a memorandum by the consulting firm Analytica ehf. The consulting firm Hagrannsóknir sf. reviewed Analytica's memorandum and prepared a report on their findings. Hagrannsóknir's conclusion was decisive, that the shortcomings of Analytica's memorandum were so severe that the memorandum was entirely unusable as an assessment of the alleged loss. The report from Hagrannsóknir has not been disputed, but the new summons still refers to Analytica's memorandum without mentioning Hagrannsóknir's report which overturned Analytica's conclusion.

It was and is Eimskip's assessment that the claim is baseless, and the conditions of tort law are not fulfilled. Furthermore, the claimant's alleged loss and therefore its claim is not based on any established documentation.