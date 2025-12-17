Anzeige
Mittwoch, 17.12.2025
Das ist kein Gold-Boom, das ist ein Systembruch - und er hat gerade erst begonnen
Ensurge Micropower ASA - Registration of Share Capital Increase

Oslo, 17 December 2025

Reference is made to the announcement by Ensurge Micropower ASA (the "Company") on 9 November 2025 regarding a successful private placement of shares (the "Private Placement"), through an allocation of 83,678,032 new shares in Tranche 1 and an allocation of 27,433,079 new shares in Tranche 2, for total gross proceeds (i.e. both tranches) of NOK 100 million.

The share capital increase associated with Tranche 2, as resolved by the Extraordinary General Meeting in the Company on 3 December 2025, has now been duly registered in the Register of Business Enterprises. Following the share capital increase, the Company's share capital is NOK 484,698,195 divided into 969,396,390 shares, each share having a par value of NOK 0.50.

About Ensurge Micropower:
Ensurge (www.ensurge.com) powers the future of AI-enabled devices with advanced microbattery technology that delivers unmatched performance and safety. From its base in San Jose, California, the Company's team of battery specialists have pioneered thin-film batteries produced on high-precision roll-to-roll production processes. These innovations enable new possibilities in form-factor-constrained applications across consumer, medical, and industrial markets. Ensurge partners with leading global customers to accelerate their products to market and is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange. For more news and information on Ensurge, please visit https://www.ensurge.com/news-room-

For more information, please contact:
Shauna McIntyre - Chief Executive Officer
E- mail: shauna.mcintyre@ensurge.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


