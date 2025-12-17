Anzeige
Das ist kein Gold-Boom, das ist ein Systembruch - und er hat gerade erst begonnen
WKN: A4017D | ISIN: NL0015001W49 | Ticker-Symbol: RV1
Tradegate
17.12.25 | 17:19
13,290 Euro
+0,15 % +0,020
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.12.2025 15:54 Uhr
36 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Pluxee N.V.: Voting results of the Fiscal 2025 Annual General Meeting of Pluxee

Voting results of the Fiscal 2025 Annual General Meeting of Pluxee

Amsterdam-Schiphol, December 17, 2025 // Pluxee N.V. ("Pluxee") held today its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, in Amsterdam-Schipol, chaired by Didier Michaud-Daniel, Executive Chair of Pluxee's Board of Directors.

All resolutions on the agenda were approved by the shareholders. This included the adoption of the financial statements for the fiscal year which ended on August 31, 2025 ("Fiscal 2025"), and of the dividend distribution for Fiscal 2025 of EUR 0.38 per ordinary share. The expected schedule for the dividend payment is as follows:

  • Ex-dividend date: December 19, 2025
  • Record date: December 22, 2025
  • Payment date: December 23, 2025

The Annual General Meeting was broadcast live and the replay will be available, along with the detailed results of the votes, on the Pluxee Group website in the Shareholder Meetings section: https://www.pluxeegroup.com/shareholder-meeting/.

About Pluxee

Pluxee is a global player in Employee Benefits and Engagement that operates in 28 countries. Pluxee helps companies attract, engage, and retain talent thanks to a broad range of solutions across Meal & Food, Well-being, Lifestyle, Reward & Recognition, and Public Benefits. Powered by leading technology and more than 5,600 engaged team members, Pluxee acts as a trusted partner within a highly interconnected B2B2C ecosystem made up of more than 500,000 clients, 37 million consumers and 1.7 million merchants. Conducting business for more than 45 years, Pluxee is committed to creating a positive impact on local communities, supporting well-being at work for employees and protecting the planet.

For more information: www.pluxeegroup.com.


