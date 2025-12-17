DataM Intelligence 4 Market Research LLP: Disease-Modifying Therapies Market to Surpass USD 112.6 Billion by 2033 as Biologic Innovation Redefines Long-Term Disease Control

AUSTIN, Texas and TOKYO, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to DataM Intelligence, the global Disease-Modifying Therapies (DMTs) Market was valued at USD 65.32 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 112.64 billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period 2025-2033.

This steady yet structurally important growth reflects a fundamental transformation in chronic disease management. Healthcare systems are increasingly shifting from symptom-focused treatment toward therapies that alter disease progression, reduce irreversible tissue damage, and improve long-term functional outcomes.

By 2031, disease-modifying therapies will be firmly positioned as cornerstone treatments across autoimmune, inflammatory, and neurodegenerative disorders, driven by sustained biologics innovation, expanding oral small-molecule pipelines, and earlier diagnosis enabled by precision medicine.

Why Disease-Modifying Therapies Are Central to the Future of Chronic Care

The strategic importance of DMTs is rooted in three converging realities reshaping global healthcare.

The burden of chronic immune-mediated diseases is rising sharply . Conditions such as multiple sclerosis, rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, and Crohn's disease are increasing in prevalence due to aging populations, lifestyle changes, and improved diagnostic capability. These diseases impose long-term disability and escalating healthcare costs when not effectively controlled early.

. Conditions such as multiple sclerosis, rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, and Crohn's disease are increasing in prevalence due to aging populations, lifestyle changes, and improved diagnostic capability. These diseases impose long-term disability and escalating healthcare costs when not effectively controlled early. Clinical expectations have shifted . Patients, providers, and payers increasingly prioritize durable remission, delayed disease progression, and preserved quality of life over short-term symptom relief. Disease-modifying therapies directly address these goals by targeting the underlying biological drivers of disease.

. Patients, providers, and payers increasingly prioritize durable remission, delayed disease progression, and preserved quality of life over short-term symptom relief. Disease-modifying therapies directly address these goals by targeting the underlying biological drivers of disease. Biologic science and targeted small molecules have matured . Advances in immunology, monoclonal antibody engineering, and intracellular pathway modulation have expanded the therapeutic arsenal, enabling more precise and personalized interventions.

. Advances in immunology, monoclonal antibody engineering, and intracellular pathway modulation have expanded the therapeutic arsenal, enabling more precise and personalized interventions. Together, these factors are driving sustained investment and adoption of disease-modifying therapies across global healthcare systems.

Market Segmentation Analysis

By Drug Class

Biologics dominate the disease-modifying therapies market, accounting for approximately 68% of global revenue in 2024, equivalent to nearly USD 44.4 billion. Monoclonal antibodies and advanced biologic constructs offer high specificity, strong efficacy, and durable disease control, particularly in autoimmune and inflammatory conditions. Their dominance is reinforced by long treatment durations and premium pricing in developed markets.

Small-molecule drugs represent the remaining 32%, or approximately USD 20.9 billion.

This segment is gaining strategic importance due to oral administration, lower manufacturing complexity, and growing innovation in kinase inhibitors and immune-modulating pathways.

According to DataM Intelligence Analysis, 'Small molecules will register faster relative growth through 2033, supported by patient preference for oral therapies and expanding pipeline approvals'.

By Disease Indication

Multiple sclerosis (MS) remains the single largest indication, accounting for approximately 34% of market value, or about USD 22.2 billion in 2024.

DMTs have fundamentally reshaped MS treatment by reducing relapse rates, slowing disability progression, and extending functional independence, making early and continuous therapy standard clinical practice.

Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) represents around 27% of the market, equivalent to USD 17.6 billion. Despite market maturity, RA continues to drive revenue through biologic switching, combination therapy strategies, and use of DMTs earlier in the disease course.

Crohn's disease contributes approximately 14%, or USD 9.1 billion, reflecting rising incidence and long-term treatment requirements.

Lupus accounts for roughly 9%, or USD 5.9 billion, with increasing biologic penetration addressing historically unmet needs.

Other indications, including psoriasis, ankylosing spondylitis, and emerging immune-mediated conditions, make up the remaining 16% and represent an important pipeline-driven growth opportunity.

According to DataM Intelligence Analysis, 'Multiple sclerosis and rheumatoid arthritis will remain the primary revenue anchors, while Crohn's disease and lupus will deliver incremental growth as novel mechanisms enter clinical practice'.

By Route of Administration

Parenteral therapies accounted for approximately 61% of market revenue in 2024, or about USD 39.8 billion. Injectable and infusion-based biologics continue to dominate due to their efficacy, established clinical use, and suitability for complex immune modulation.

Oral therapies represented 39%, or around USD 25.5 billion. Oral disease-modifying drugs are gaining traction due to patient convenience, improved adherence, and expanding small-molecule innovation.

According to DataM Intelligence analysis, 'Oral therapies will steadily increase their share through 2033, particularly in early-stage disease management'.

By Distribution Channel

Hospital pharmacies remain the primary distribution channel, accounting for approximately 54% of total market value, or USD 35.3 billion. This reflects the clinical complexity of DMTs, the need for specialist oversight, and the prevalence of infusion-based biologics.

Retail pharmacies account for the remaining 46%, or USD 30.0 billion, driven by growth in oral therapies and decentralized care models.

Regional Performance

United States

The United States represents the largest disease-modifying therapies market globally, accounting for an estimated 42% of total revenue, equivalent to USD 27.4 billion in 2024.

Key Growth Drivers:

High prevalence of autoimmune diseases

Strong biologics reimbursement frameworks

Early adoption of innovative therapies

Robust clinical trial infrastructure

By 2033, the U.S. market alone is projected to exceed USD 47 billion, reinforcing its central role in global DMT innovation and commercialization.

Europe

Europe accounts for approximately 30% of global market value, supported by strong specialist care networks and increasing use of biosimilars to expand access while managing costs.

Asia-Pacific

Asia-Pacific represents a rapidly expanding opportunity, driven by improving diagnosis rates, healthcare infrastructure investment, and rising awareness of disease-modifying treatment benefits, particularly in Japan, China, and South Korea.

Competitive Landscape - Strategic Players Shaping the Market

The disease-modifying therapies market is characterized by strong intellectual property portfolios, long product lifecycles, and deep R&D investment.

Genentech USA, Inc. continues to lead biologic innovation across autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, supported by parent-company annual revenues exceeding USD 60 billion and sustained immunology R&D investment.

Novartis AG maintains a strong DMT portfolio with global pharmaceutical revenues of over USD 45 billion, emphasizing oral small-molecule innovation alongside biologics.

Johnson & Johnson and AbbVie Inc. leverage diversified immunology franchises, with AbbVie alone generating over USD 55 billion in annual revenue, a significant portion driven by disease-modifying therapies.

AstraZeneca and GSK are expanding immune-modulation pipelines, integrating biologics and precision medicine strategies.

Amgen Inc. and UCB, Inc. continue to strengthen their presence through biologics development and lifecycle management.

Takeda Pharmaceuticals maintains strategic focus on immune-mediated and gastrointestinal disorders, supported by global revenues exceeding USD 30 billion.

What Will Define the Market By 2031-2033

By 2031, the disease-modifying therapies market will approach USD 105 billion, driven by:

Earlier initiation of DMTs following diagnosis

Expansion into additional immune-mediated indications

Continued biologics innovation

Increased penetration of oral disease-modifying drugs

According to DataM Intelligence Analysis:

Biologics will remain the dominant revenue segment

Multiple sclerosis will continue as the largest indication

Oral therapies will gain steady share

The U.S. will maintain its position as the single largest market

By 2033, disease-modifying therapies will be firmly embedded in standard-of-care treatment algorithms, shifting healthcare systems toward long-term disease control rather than episodic intervention.

Executive Takeaway

For pharmaceutical leaders and healthcare decision-makers, disease-modifying therapies represent one of the most durable and strategically important segments in modern medicine.

Organizations that succeed will be those that:

Invest in differentiated mechanisms of action

Expand access while managing cost pressures

Align clinical value with long-term outcomes

Anticipate shifts toward oral and personalized therapies

As chronic diseases continue to reshape global healthcare demand, disease-modifying therapies will remain central to improving outcomes, controlling costs, and redefining patient care over the next decade.

