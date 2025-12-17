RedCloud Holdings plc: RedCloud Delivers Record 2025, Executes $50m Turkiye License and Accelerates Toward $100m Revenue in 2026

LONDON, Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RedCloud Holdings PLC (NASDAQ: RCT) ("RedCloud" or the "Company"), the technology company building an intelligent infrastructure for global trade, today announced that progress in 2025 has exceeded management expectations and positions the Company for accelerated growth and expansion in 2026.

2025 Performance

The Company reaffirms its full-year revenue guidance of $51-53 million, marking the Company's strongest year on record. Growth was driven by expansion in existing markets and increased platform adoption across the distributor network.

In addition, the Company believes the signing of the Company's first joint ventures - including a $50m licensing and revenue share agreement for the Turkish market - provides a capital-light repeatable model for global expansion.



"We're building the intelligent infrastructure for global trade, and in 2025 we proved this is no longer a vision, it's execution," said Justin Floyd, CEO & Co-Founder at RedCloud. "We doubled our customer base, signed joint ventures in two of the Middle East's largest markets and partnered with NVIDIA. Our business fundamentals have moved decisively forward. When execution, scale and market opportunity align this clearly, we believe our long-term value creation opportunity is being underestimated."



Floyd continued, "Just as Bloomberg built the intelligent infrastructure for financial markets over 40 years, and Google built it for information over 25 years, RedCloud is building it for global trade. The $14.61 trillion FMCG industry still runs on spreadsheets and phone calls. We're making it algorithmic. The infrastructure is built, the data advantage is real and now we are scaling globally."

2026 Outlook

RedCloud is targeting $100 million revenue for 2026, supported by growth in existing markets and contribution from the Saudi Arabian and Turkish joint venture agreements, the license agreement in Türkiye and additional licenses in advanced stages of negotiation.



"This was our strongest year across every core metric: revenue, customer growth, platform scale and strategic foundations," Floyd added. "In Q1 2026, we will be operating six global hubs, serving nearly 70,000 businesses, and tracking toward almost doubling revenues to $100m. The trajectory of the business is clear and accelerating. We believe the gap between where the business is today and how it is perceived will narrow as this momentum continues."

Technology Foundation and Roadmap

The Company recently joined NVIDIA Connect, NVIDIA's partner program for companies deploying AI at scale. The partnership accelerates development of AI-native trading algorithms across RedCloud's six global hubs, enabling real-time demand forecasting, dynamic pricing optimization, and predictive inventory management powered by NVIDIA's accelerated computing platform.



The Company also recently announced a major RedAI product release, expected to launch in February 2026. This release is expected to reveal a new agentic interface supporting users to make better trading decisions based on their own proprietary data, benchmarked against RedAI's unique aggregated market insights. The 'Genesis release' is expected to pave the way for new algorithmic trading features, whereby users can choose to enact AI inventory recommendations and predictions to streamline trade and maximize margins.



Commenting, Floyd said, "Joining NVIDIA Connect, alongside our partnership with AWS and Amazon Bedrock, is a game-changer for RedCloud. With NVIDIA's accelerated computing platform, we're rewriting the rules of global trade - demand forecasting, dynamic pricing, and predictive inventory management are no longer just possibilities - our next release is making it real. By empowering users to harness their own data alongside RedAI's market insights, we're not just improving trading decisions-we're enabling businesses to act on AI-driven recommendations that maximize margins and streamline trade. This is the future of trade intelligence, and we're leading the charge."

"We are building the third infrastructure. Bloomberg built it for capital markets. Google built it for information. We're building it for the $50 trillion FMCG supply chain. Six hubs, four continents, and a platform designed to scale far beyond. The infrastructure is built. Now we compound."

About RedCloud Holdings plc

RedCloud's mission is to build the intelligence infrastructure of global trade, through generation and aggregation of proprietary trading and market data from across the FMCG industry through its RedAI platform ("RedAI"). RedCloud provides market intelligence based on proprietary trading data across categories in each of its markets. The Company also delivers a 'trading layer' of products for use by its customers, to enable intelligent digital exchange of everyday consumer supplies of FMCG products across business supply chains, supported by a payments and lending ecosystem intended to streamline trade. RedCloud believes its Platform and associated products and services solve a decades-old problem of how to digitize trade at scale to generate data and intelligence to enable brands, distributors and retailers to maximize business performance across categories in high growth consumer markets.

RedCloud is a British company registered in London, co-founded by British serial entrepreneur Justin Floyd and Algerian born Soumaya Hamzaoui. In March 2025, RedCloud achieved its IPO on New York's Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker "RCT". For more information about RedCloud and its Platform, please visit www.redcloudtechnology.com and connect on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Footnotes:

[1] FMCG Global Market Size 2025 $14.7Tn, Cognitive Market Research

