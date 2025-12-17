Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 17.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Das ist kein Gold-Boom, das ist ein Systembruch - und er hat gerade erst begonnen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0NJBT | ISIN: LT0000127466 | Ticker-Symbol: W9Z
Frankfurt
17.12.25 | 08:03
0,064 Euro
+0,94 % +0,001
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
AUGA GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AUGA GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0510,08716:42
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.12.2025 16:18 Uhr
86 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AUGA Group, RAB fulfilled its obligation to pay interest to the Green bondholders

AUGA Group, RAB (hereinafter - the Company) successfully paid all accrued interest on 17 December 2025 under the 20,000 green Bonds issued pursuant to the base prospectus approved by the Bank of Lithuania on 25 November 2019, each with a nominal value of EUR 1,000, ISIN LT0000404238 (hereinafter - the Bonds), via Nasdaq CSD, SE, through which they are to be further distributed to the persons entitled to receive them.

As provided for in the Company's restructuring plan, from the date the plan entered into force, the contractual interest rates and the frequency of their payment are applied in accordance with the terms of the agreements concluded prior to the commencement of the restructuring proceedings. Accordingly, interest has been calculated at an annual rate of 6% for the period from the date the Company's restructuring plan entered into force (11 September 2025) until the interest payment date of 17 December 2025 (no interest is accrued for the period prior to the plan's entry into force, in accordance with applicable law).

The final Terms of the Bonds provide that interest and any other payments on the Bonds are made to the persons recorded as Bondholders in the depository's exchange system ("Nasdaq CSD") at the close of the second business day before such payment. Accordingly, interest was paid to the Bondholders of the green Bonds as of the record date of 15 December 2025. It is important to note that Bondholders who received interest but are not included in the Court-approved list of the Company's creditors should contact the appointed insolvency administrator, UAB Valnetas, to have their creditor claim recognized in accordance with the law.

CFO of AUGA group, RAB
Kristupas Baranauskas
+370 5 233 5340


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.