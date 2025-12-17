AUGA Group, RAB fulfilled its obligation to pay interest to the Green bondholders

AUGA Group, RAB (hereinafter - the Company) successfully paid all accrued interest on 17 December 2025 under the 20,000 green Bonds issued pursuant to the base prospectus approved by the Bank of Lithuania on 25 November 2019, each with a nominal value of EUR 1,000, ISIN LT0000404238 (hereinafter - the Bonds), via Nasdaq CSD, SE, through which they are to be further distributed to the persons entitled to receive them.

As provided for in the Company's restructuring plan, from the date the plan entered into force, the contractual interest rates and the frequency of their payment are applied in accordance with the terms of the agreements concluded prior to the commencement of the restructuring proceedings. Accordingly, interest has been calculated at an annual rate of 6% for the period from the date the Company's restructuring plan entered into force (11 September 2025) until the interest payment date of 17 December 2025 (no interest is accrued for the period prior to the plan's entry into force, in accordance with applicable law).

The final Terms of the Bonds provide that interest and any other payments on the Bonds are made to the persons recorded as Bondholders in the depository's exchange system ("Nasdaq CSD") at the close of the second business day before such payment. Accordingly, interest was paid to the Bondholders of the green Bonds as of the record date of 15 December 2025. It is important to note that Bondholders who received interest but are not included in the Court-approved list of the Company's creditors should contact the appointed insolvency administrator, UAB Valnetas, to have their creditor claim recognized in accordance with the law.

CFO of AUGA group, RAB

Kristupas Baranauskas

+370 5 233 5340