Ministry of Gender, Children, Disability and Social Welfare and Feed the Children Launch Emergency VitaMeal Distribution Reaching Over 47,000 Children in Disaster-Hit Lower Shire

LILONGWE, MW / ACCESS Newswire / December 17, 2025 / As Malawi faces one of the most severe hunger crises in recent years, the Ministry of Gender, Children, Disability and Social Welfare and Feed the Children launched an emergency VitaMeal distribution program to support 47,045 children across 401 Community-Based Childcare Centers (CBCCs)in the drought-stricken Lower Shire districts of Nsanje and Chikwawa.

This intervention in the Lower Shire brings together Feed the Children, Nu Skin, UNICEF, and the Ministry's disaster response in a coordinated effort to protect children under five affected by drought and growing food insecurity.

"This crisis demands swift, collective action," said McHenry Makwelero, Country Representative for Feed the Children Malawi. "Together with our partners, we are supporting the Ministry to help ensure that young children in the hardest-hit districts receive nutritious, locally produced VitaMeal."

VitaMeal: A Lifeline for Early Childhood Development

VitaMeal, provided through Feed the Children's longstanding partnership with Nu Skin, is produced in Malawi using a locally grown corn-soya blend and is fortified with essential vitamins and minerals. Children attending CBCCs receive daily meals for the next two months, while community volunteers and government frontline staff support safe preparation and monitor children's progress.

Protecting Children Beyond Nutrition: Safety, Learning, and Community Stability

During a symbolic handover ceremony held at VitaMeal's Lumbadzi Warehouse, government representatives and Feed the Children reaffirmed their shared commitment to protecting young children during this crisis. The event took on added significance coming just after Malawi's Early Childhood Development Week and marked the formal recognition of the emergency effort already underway in CBCCs across the Lower Shire.

The ceremony follows CBCC visits by the Minister of Gender, Children, Disability and Social Welfare, Honorable Mary Navicha MP; the Principal Secretary, Mr. Oliver Kumbambe; and other senior government officials, who witnessed firsthand the urgent needs faced by children in Malawi.

Beyond nutrition, this initiative brings social and economic benefits. Community-Based Childcare Centers provide a safe space for young girls. When children attend the CBCCs, mothers gain time to engage in income-generating activities, reducing household stress and even lowering risks of gender-based violence.

Milestone Expansion into Southern Malawi

Feed the Children's work in Malawi extends beyond emergency feeding to a broader, integrated approach to child and community wellbeing.

"Our goal is to improve the health and nutrition status of children and adults through interventions that combine nutrition, health, water and sanitation, livelihoods, and resilience-building," explained Makwelero.

The Lower Shire initiative marks Feed the Children's first operational presence in southern Malawi and expands their support to 2,204 CBCCs nationwide, reaching more than 182,000 children every day. The organization aims to broaden its outreach by extending support to additional CBCCs in the remaining affected districts.

"This launch reinforces what is possible when government, communities, and partners work side by side. No single organization can address a crisis of this scale alone. Feed the Children remains committed to supporting children who are vulnerable in Malawi and will continue working alongside government and partners as the situation evolves," concluded Makwelero.

Feed the Children is a global movement committed to ending childhood hunger. The organization believes that no child should go to bed hungry, and so it provides children and families in the U.S. and around the world with the food and essentials kids need to grow and thrive. Through its programs and partnerships, the organization feeds children today while helping their families and communities build resilient futures. In addition to food, Feed the Children distributes household and personal care items across the United States to help parents and caregivers maintain stable, food-secure households. Internationally, it expands access to nutritious meals, safe water, improved hygiene and training in sustainable living. As responsible stewards of its resources, Feed the Children is driven to pursue innovative, holistic and child-focused solutions to the complex challenges of hunger, food insecurity and poverty. For children everywhere, the organization believes that having enough to eat is a fundamental right. Learn how you can help create a world without childhood hunger at feedthechildren.org .

