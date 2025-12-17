New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - December 17, 2025) - Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating whether certain officers and directors of Primo Brands Corporation (NYSE: PRMB) breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders.

According to a federal securities lawsuit, Insiders at Primo Brands caused the company to misrepresent or fail to disclose that: the merger integration between Primo Water and BlueTriton Brands was tracking poorly due to, among other things, technology and service issues. Moreover-and contrary to statements assuring investors that the execution was "flawless"-the Company was having major supply disruptions which would negatively impact customers and thus the Company's financial results.

If you currently own PRMB and purchased prior to November 11, 2024 please contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. by email at justin@kuehn.law or call (833) 672-0814. Kuehn Law pays all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.

Why Your Participation Matters:

As a shareholder your voice matters, and by getting involved, you contribute to the integrity and fairness of the financial markets. Your investment. Your voice. Your future.

