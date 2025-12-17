HiTHIUM Unveils the World's First 8-Hour-Native Energy Storage Solution for All-Weather Green Power

XIAMEN, China, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At the third Eco-Day, HiTHIUM unveiled the world's first 8-hour-native battery energy storage solution, the 8Power8 6.9MW/55.2MWh. Built on an 8-hour long-duration energy storage (LDES) system architecture and supported by a dedicated 8-hour battery cell, the solution adopts a native design from cell to system. It marks the first solution genuinely built for 8-hour LDES, supporting a continuous, all-weather renewable power supply.

With its ability to enhance grid stability and increase the utilization of renewable energy, 8-hour LDES has become a key direction for the industry. Within long-duration technology pathways, lithium stands out as the optimal choice, and the dedicated 8-hour lithium cells offer the best fit for system-level requirements thanks to their higher integration, efficiency, and stability. As a pioneer in lithium-based LDES, HiTHIUM continues to advance technological innovations and strengthen cost competitiveness, further reinforcing lithium's advantages in the long-duration market and accelerating its large-scale, widespread adoption.

A Dedicated 8-Hour System: Lower Costs, Higher Efficiency, and Enhanced Safety

8Power8 6.9MW/55.2MWh is a turnkey solution purpose-built for 8-hour long-duration, all-weather energy storage. Each highly integrated standard unit delivers 6.9MW of power and 55.2MWh of energy, consisting of one medium-voltage module and eight energy storage modules.

With optimized hoisting and cabling, the system reduces on-site construction intensity, boosts deployment efficiency by 18%, and cuts land use by 23% versus the previous generation. The solution also comes preconfigured for standalone energy storage plants, large wind-solar bases, and extreme environments. As an 8-hour-native design, it features a new system architecture, delivering combined value in cost reduction, high-efficiency operation, and enhanced safety and reliability.

Cost Reduction: By eliminating large amounts of redundant components, the system increases integration level by over 10%, and improves efficiency by more than 30%.

High-Efficiency Operation: Through intelligent control, thermal-island simulation, and end-to-end active balancing, auxiliary power consumption is reduced by over 30%, temperature control precision is improved by 50%, response speed is increased by 20%, and balancing capability is enhanced by 20 times with over 97% efficiency. Conservatively, the active balancing strategy alone can save more than USD 1 million per 1 GWh of LDES.

Safety and Reliability: The system incorporates the industry's first mass-produced high-strength steel-belt confinement technology, a rapid dual-valve pressure release design, and new-generation high-performance insulation materials between cells. These materials can withstand 800°C extreme temperatures and 300 kPa of pressure without failure. HiTHIUM is also the first company worldwide to pass an open-door fire test, verifying its exceptional thermal resilience.

1300Ah Dedicated 8-Hour Cell: Large Capacity, Superior Safety, Long Lifespan

At the core of the 8-hour-native solution is the 8Cell 1300Ah 8h, designed for the 6.9MWh BESS. Each cell delivers more than four times the capacity of mainstream products and reduces system component count by over 30%.

HiTHIUM also incorporates multilayer protection from materials to system integration, allowing the product to pass rigorous safety tests with non-propagating thermal runaway. Designed for more than 25 years of operation, it ensures full-lifecycle safety and provides solid long-term returns for long-duration energy storage.

The breakthrough in capacity and cost effectiveness comes from HiTHIUM's proprietary ultra-thick electrode technology, developed by overcoming key challenges in long-duration cells such as electrode cracking, slow ion-electron transporting, and difficult electrolyte penetration. Compared with the previous-generation 8Cell 1175Ah, the electrode thickness has been significantly increased, enabling the 8-hour cell to reduce foil and other power component costs by more than 50% versus 2-hour cells, achieving an optimal balance between performance and cost.

As an early mover in lithium-based LDES, HiTHIUM has built a cell portfolio spanning 587Ah, 1175Ah, and 1300Ah, with the first two already deployed at scale globally. The 8Power8 6.9MW/55.2MWh system is scheduled for mass production in Q4 2026.

The launch of the world's first 8-hour-native solution establishes a new technical pathway for long-duration storage, advancing cost-efficiency, safety, and operational performance. HiTHIUM will continue innovating across renewable bases, AIDCs, and other key scenarios to make all-weather green power a new standard in global energy supply.

