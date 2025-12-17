Lenovo: GivingTuesday Gift Guide

Lenovo's global corporate citizenship team share 'pro tips' for this giving season.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / December 17, 2025 / GivingTuesday ushers in the 'giving season' for many communities around the world. With so many charitable causes and requests for support, it's natural to wonder where a donation is needed most, if there's a "right way" to give, and how much you should give.

Lenovo's global corporate citizenship team is here to help. From building community partnerships to guiding employee giving programs, we've seen what works and what truly lasts. Read on for 'pro tips' and don't forget to give back this giving season!

Know which causes are most important to you. It may seem simple, but knowing what's valuable to you and what you want to achieve with an investment of time or money is an important first step. If you're not sure, reflect on causes that have motivated you to take action and make time to volunteer. Similarly, are there causes that you would give to, even if it meant not being able to buy something for yourself? These are the causes that deserve your support.

- Alice Damasceno, Director, Latin America Corporate Citizenship and ESG Comms

There is no right or wrong way to give. Just focus on what makes the biggest positive difference to the causes you care about. Organizations that provide direct services (think: aid organizations that provide food, water and shelter after a natural disaster) are as important as organizations that create systemic change (think: building clean water infrastructure in remote communities). If you're just getting started, it can help to talk to friends and family about the causes they care about and how they give.

- Libby Richards, NA Community Engagement Manager, North America ISO

Figure out where your support can have the greatest impact. Think about the problems that matter to you and then look for the organizations that can turn your contribution into the biggest possible positive change. Check out reports and consider where your funds can go the furthest!

- Camila Piscicelli, Program Manager, Latin America Corporate Citizenship

BUT - Consider the impact you want to make. Do you want to reach as many people as possible or cause the biggest transformation possible for one person? There is no wrong answer. Some causes may seem "inefficient" when you're comparing numbers, but their programs are important and have a deep impact.

- Alicja Skalna, Program Manager, EMEA Corporate Citizenship

Every gesture, big or small, helps build a more inclusive and resilient society. The most powerful acts of giving are those that respond to the real needs of our communities-whether that means volunteering, sharing resources, or simply lending a helping hand. Let's celebrate the spirit of giving by uplifting each other in ways that matter most.

- Pratima Harite, Head of Corporate Citizenship, Asia Pacific

If possible, give your time before your money. Volunteering with an organization can help you understand their needs, strengths, and how you can best support them. Also, an organization that manages volunteer time well is probably good at managing other precious resources!

- Monica Hauser Wolff, Director, Global Corporate Citizenship and ESG Comms

Don't worry too much about the size of the contribution. Pick one or two organizations to consistently give to and notice authentic times for you to give (cash or time) throughout the year such as holidays, bonuses, birthdays, or celebrating other milestones... Consistent support adds up over time (especially if your company will match your gift)!

- Sydni Behm, Strategic Program Manager, Global Corporate Citizenship

Giving can be an act of gratitude. Some people feel their best simply by giving, no matter to whom. The Love on platform makes it easy to say 'thanks' with thousands of vetted charities, including Lenovo's major partners. If you haven't tried it before, start with any cause and a small amount-and remember: give without expecting anything in return.

- Santiago Mendez Galvis, Head of Corporate Citizenship, EMEA

Learn more about Lenovo's global philanthropy and employee giving programs like Love on Month of Service in Lenovo's latest ESG Report.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Lenovo on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Lenovo

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/lenovo

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Lenovo

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/%23givingtuesday-gift-guide-1118643