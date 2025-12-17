Kensington Asset Management, LLC: Kensington Asset Management Unveils KAMO, a Dynamic, Risk-Aware Credit ETF

KAMO Leverages Kensington's Established Quantitative Processes to Provide a Truly Active Fixed Income Portfolio.

AUSTIN, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / December 17, 2025 / Kensington Asset Management , a leader in active, risk-managed investment solutions, today announced the launch of the Kensington Credit Opportunities ETF (Ticker:KAMO) . The product is designed to offer investors a dynamic approach to fixed income by seeking attractive risk-adjusted returns through active management across the credit spectrum-all within the convenience of an ETF wrapper.

KAMO leverages Kensington's established quantitative processes to provide a truly active fixed income portfolio. The ETF will generally feature a blended portfolio that adjusts exposure across target asset classes, which include high yield, investment grade corporates, securitized assets, emerging markets, and Treasuries.

"KAMO reflects our belief that fixed income investors deserve more than simply taking what the market gives them," said Jason Sim, Portfolio Manager at Kensington Asset Management. "By combining active credit selection with tactical risk controls, we aim to provide investors with a flexible tool that can respond to volatility, identify dislocations, and pursue opportunities that traditional bond strategies may miss."

The launch of KAMO expands Kensington's growing lineup of tactical and risk-aware strategies, reinforcing the firm's commitment to helping investors navigate an increasingly complex interest rate and credit environment. KAMO is listed via CBOE Global Markets and is available for purchase across all major custodians.

About Kensington Asset Management : Kensington Asset Management, advisor to the Kensington Credit Opportunities ETF (KAMO) specializes in active systematic strategies, built to navigate market volatility by providing innovative pathways to upside participation with a downside hedge.

For more information about KAMO, please visit Kensington Credit Opportunities ETF.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the Kensington Hedged Credit Opportunities ETF (KAMO) before investing. The Fund's prospectus and summary prospectus contain this and other information about the Fund may be obtained by calling 1(866) 303-8623 / visiting www.kensingtonassetmanagement.com, which should be read carefully. There is no guarantee the Fund will achieve its investment objectives. Please read carefully. There is no guarantee any investment strategy will generate a profit or prevent a loss.

The Kensington Credit Opportunities ("KAMO") , prospectus available here. Investing in the Funds involves risk, including loss of principal. Risks specific to the KAMO are detailed in the prospectus.

Risks associated with Kensington Credit Opportunities ETF include Management Risk, High-Yield Bond Risk, Fixed-Income Security Risk, BDC Risk, Loans Risk, Market Risk, Underlying Funds Risk, Derivatives Risk, Non-Diversification Risk, Turnover Risk, US Government Securities Risk, Foreign Investment Risk, Emerging Market Risk, Currency Risk, Geographic Focus Risk, Distribution Risk, Valuation Risk, Short Sale Risk, Convertible Securities Risk, MBS / ABS Risk, Securities Lending Risk, Equity Securities Risk, Tax Risk, Leverage Risk" Models and Data Risk. For more information, please KAMO's prospectus.

Past performance does not guarantee future results. Investment return and principal value will fluctuate, so that shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost.

Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance data quoted. To obtain performance data current to the most recent month-end please call (866) 303-8623 or visit our website, available here.

Advisory services offered through Kensington Asset Management, LLC.

Quasar Distributors, LLC, Distributor, Member FINRA/SIPC not affiliated with Kensington Asset Management, LLC.

CONTACT:

Taylor Short

Operations Associate

info@kensingtonassetmanagement.com

(877) 891-1206

SOURCE: Kensington Asset Management, LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/kensington-asset-management-unveils-kamo-a-dynamic-risk-aware-credit-1118636