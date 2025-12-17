Boca Raton, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - December 17, 2025) - Noble Capital Markets' 21st NobleCon earlier this month at the Mizner Park Amphitheater (kickoff), and at Florida Atlantic University (FAU) College of Business Executive Education complex (conference venue), delivered record attendance, expanded programming, and a dynamic blend of business, entertainment, and community engagement - reinforcing NobleCon's position as a premier emerging-growth investor conference in Florida.

The four-hour kickoff event, with attendance of close to 2,000 corporate executives, investors, community leaders, and entrepreneurs, opened with keynote remarks from Noble's CEO, Nico Pronk, Florida Lt. Governor Jay Collins, and Florida Atlantic University President Adam Hasner, reinforcing the state's growing financial industry ecosystem, the opportunities a pro-business environment creates, the intersection of business and education, and the vibrant Boca Raton community poised for exponential growth. Highlights of the evening included the worldwide premier of Trump Vodka, accompanied by a personalized message from Eric Trump and the president of "47 Spirits," the company producing the spirits in the USA, a "CEOs & Cars" exhibit of more than 25 exotic luxury and collector automobiles, curated Fine Art Installations spotlighting leading Florida-based artists, the FAU drumline, dancers and cheerleaders, and Owlsley (the sports program mascot), live podcasts and "black carpet" interviews, bagpipers, stilt walkers, several experiential activations, and a moving rendition of the "Star Spangled Banner" by renowned vocalist, Hadas Levy.

The massive stage of the Amphitheater - featuring the 20-piece Rock 'n Horns band and a 30' LED screen - also welcomed the recipients of the business disruptor "Golden Bull Awards," an annual initiative of Noble. The honorees presented with the crystal award included Rob Van Winkle (Vanilla Ice - who performed live on stage with his hit song "Ice Ice Baby"), JW Roth, CEO of Venu Holdings (NYSE: VENU), John Fieldly, CEO of Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ: CELH), Christopher Ruddy, CEO of Newsmax (NYSE: NMAX), David Lloyd, Founder of David Lloyd Clubs, Stuart Rosenstein, Co-founder of Townsquare Media (NYSE: TSQ), Mary Cannon & Erica Desai, co-founders of CityPickle, and Mike Tyson.

The business installment the next day at FAU was no less impactful, opening with a fireside chat with Bret Baier, moderated by Noble's Director of Research, Michael Kupinski. Baier - Chief Political Anchor for Fox News Channel - has over two decades of experience interviewing presidents, global leaders, and influential decision-makers, He provided attendees with unique insights into how recent political developments-including the 2024 election-may impact business, the macroeconomy, and investor sentiment. Drawing on his experience reporting from war zones, including multiple trips to Iraq and Afghanistan, he shared compelling stories of being escorted by former U.K. Secret Service agents in Baghdad, playing golf with President Trump, and interviewing Vice President Kamala Harris. These firsthand accounts offered a rare perspective on the intersection of global security, politics, and economic policy, making his remarks a standout session of NobleCon21.

The conference business sessions featured over 200 public company executives, offering attendees formal presentations, fireside conversations with Noble senior analysts, and one-on-one opportunities for qualified investors - more than 700 were scheduled. Replays of presentations/fireside chats are available exclusively on Channelchek: www.channelchek.com. In addition to ad-hoc networking, the business-day concluded with a wind-down cocktail reception with live entertainment.

Noble Capital Markets extends a special thank-you to conference sponsors and partners for their invaluable support: Trump Vodka/47 Spirits, The Money Channel, Channelchek, NASDAQ, Privaira, Grassi Advisors, CBIZ, StoneX, Greenberg Traurig, RedChip, Florida Atlantic University, NewsFile, City of Boca Raton, The Equity Group, CFA Society, Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association, ACG Capital Connection, Investor Brand Network, Corp Gov, Wall Street South Florida, Palm Beach Investment Research Group, Gab Group, Cars & CEOs, Celsius, Atlas Event Rentals, South Beach Brewing Company, Saint James Ice Tea, Art Connection, Solar Loaders, How Ya Dough'N?, and more.

About Noble Capital Markets, Inc.

Established in 1984, Noble Capital Markets (Noble) is an SEC / FINRA registered full-service broker-dealer offering investment/merchant banking and advisory services, with an award-winning research team, and a proprietary research distribution platform (Channelchek). Noble provides middle-market expertise to entrepreneurs, corporations, financial sponsors, and investors. In addition to its large scale in-person conference, NobleCon, Noble hosts multi-sector virtual conferences throughout the year. Over the more than 40 years, Noble has raised billions of dollars for companies and published more than 45,000 equity research reports. www.noblecapitalmarkets.com | www.nobleconference.com.

About Channelchek

Noble launched www.channelchek.com in 2018 - an investor community dedicated exclusively to emerging growth public companies and their industries. Channelchek is the first service to offer institutional-quality, FINRA-regulated research to the public, for FREE at every level without a subscription. With more than 7,000 public companies listed on the site, content includes advanced market data, equity research, videos & webcasts, and industry articles.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/278355

Source: Noble Financial Group, Inc.