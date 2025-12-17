GeologicAI, the global leader in High-Resolution Decision Engineering for the critical minerals sector, today announced its acquisition of Lumo Analytics, a provider of the most compact and efficient Laser-Induced Breakdown Spectroscopy (LIBS) scanner in the market. LIBS is a rapid, non-destructive technique that uses a high-energy laser pulse to vaporize a tiny spot on a rock, creating a short-lived plasma which emits light unique to the elements present when it cools. This spectral "fingerprint" provides immediate chemical information about the material. For the mining sector, this means faster geochemical insights directly at the source, enabling more efficient exploration and resource evaluation.

The transaction firmly cements GeologicAI's position as the only truly comprehensive and integrated source of sensor data for the critical minerals industry. Building on the company's unparalleled experience with over two million meters of core scanned, with the addition of Lumo Analytics' technology, GeologicAI extends its Resource Knowledge Systems (RKS) offerings to the detection of rare-earth elements (REEs) and light elements as well as other elements. This move completes the company's unique on-site sensor suite and connects it to the powerful decision modelling solutions demanded by advanced mining decision-makers.

Completing the Integrated Sensor Suite

"The mining industry currently faces a 'critical minerals crisis', requiring faster and more accurate data to bring resources to market," said Grant Sanden, CEO of GeologicAI. "To address this, we are driving a strategy of bringing together enhanced data at the source, industry-specific domain expertise, and advanced, purpose-built analytics. This acquisition represents a key step forward in our mission."

Highlighting the technical synergy of the deal, Steve Buckley, Senior VP of Engineering at GeologicAI-a 25-year veteran and pioneer of LIBS technology-stated: "Lumo Analytics has built the most compact and efficient LIBS scanner available in the market. Battle-tested in the field, it provides unparalleled insight at speed. We are excited for both their team and technology to join our drive for High-Resolution Decision Engineering in the critical minerals industry."

Unlocking the Power of LIBS

"Capable of rapid, non-contact, non-destructive measurements, LIBS is taking off in the mining industry as a means of measuring light elements and rare-earth elements (REEs), allowing assessment of crucial deposits and providing detailed mineralogy," said Antti Kotanen, co-founder and CEO of Lumo Analytics. "We are very proud of what we have built and excited, by joining with GeologicAI, to extend the reach and impact of our technology to the whole industry".

LIBS technology is critical for modern mining because it enables rapid, accurate measurements of elements that traditional sensors often miss. The resulting detailed mineral mapping is highly complementary to GeologicAI's existing sensor stack, extending the capabilities of its multi-sensor data products to drive additional value in High-Resolution Decision Engineering offerings.

Industry Support and Operational Continuity

"As demand for critical minerals continues to grow, access to high-resolution, real-time geological data is becoming essential to improving decision quality and reducing risk," said Pekka Santasalo, Head of Growth Ventures at Rio Tinto. "The combination of GeologicAI's multi-sensor platform with Lumo Analytics' LIBS technology represents an important step forward in how the industry can better understand complex ore bodies and make more informed resource decisions."

GeologicAI and Lumo Analytics emphasize that this acquisition is a "natural fit" given the teams' shared vision, passion and geoscience expertise of both teams. The company confirms there will be no disruption to either company's customers. GeologicAI guarantees the continued supply and support of all Lumo offerings, alongside continued investment in Lumo's impressive LIBS innovation.

About GeologicAI

GeologicAI is the global leader in High-Resolution Decision Engineering for the critical minerals industry. Through proprietary AI, automation, and advanced geological modelling, GeologicAI helps mining companies-from global majors to select juniors-make faster, better, and lower-risk decisions across the resource lifecycle.

About Lumo Analytics

Lumo Analytics is a pioneering provider of advanced Laser-Induced Breakdown Spectroscopy (LIBS) sensor technology enabling the rapid detection of light elements and rare earth elements (REEs), providing detailed mineral mapping that supports exploration, resource evaluation, and processing.

For more information, visit www.GeologicAI.com and www.lumoanalytics.com.

