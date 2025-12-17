Latino Wall Street Announces UFC Champion Jorge Masvidal as Guest of Honor and Honorary Chairman of the 2026 Hispanic Prosperity Gala at The Mar-A-Lago Club

PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / December 17, 2025 / The Hispanic Prosperity Gala Committee and Latino Wall Street are proud to announce that UFC Champion and entrepreneur Jorge Masvidal will serve as Guest of Honor and Honorary Chairman at the Hispanic Prosperity Gala, to be held on February 10, 2026, at The Mar-A-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida.

The black-tie gala will commemorate 250 years of American prosperity and highlight the growing influence of the Hispanic community in shaping the economic, cultural, and political future of the United States.

Masvidal: A Champion Inside and Outside the Octagon

Jorge "Gamebred" Masvidal is known worldwide for his record-breaking UFC career, his rise from humble beginnings, and his unapologetic stance in defense of freedom, opportunity, and the American Dream.

In recent years, Masvidal has become one of the most influential Hispanic voices supporting President Donald J. Trump, the Make America Great Again movement, and conservative values. His outspoken advocacy for small business, entrepreneurship, school choice, and public safety has earned him national respect far beyond the MMA world.

Masvidal has repeatedly emphasized that the Hispanic community is essential to the future of the country-and that economic empowerment is the key to unlocking long-term generational success.

Why the Hispanic Prosperity Gala Matters

The gala is inspired by and aligned with the objectives of the White House Hispanic Prosperity Initiative, established by Executive Order on July 9, 2020, which emphasized the importance of expanding educational and economic opportunities for Hispanic Americans.

As the 2026 midterm elections approach, Latino voters are poised to become one of the most decisive voting blocs in the nation. The Hispanic Prosperity Gala seeks to mobilize leaders, entrepreneurs, families, and community organizations to ensure that Hispanic voices are heard, represented, and prepared to lead the next chapter of American prosperity.

The event is co-hosted by global advisory firm BlackRidge & Co. Known in the industry as 'The Billion Dollar Connectors,' BlackRidge facilitates strategic relationships between companies, capital, and influential networks across major financial and cultural hubs worldwide.

"Jorge Masvidal represents the strength, resilience, and pride at the heart of Hispanic culture," said Michael Matthew, Managing Partner at BlackRidge & Co. "The Hispanic Prosperity Gala is about honoring that heritage and supporting leaders like Jorge who embody its impact on the global stage."

The event will bring together:

Public officials and policymakers

Business leaders and entrepreneurs

Philanthropic and faith-based organizations

Young professionals and community advocates

Diplomatic and international representatives

Through networking, keynote addresses, and strategic discussions, the gala aims to strengthen partnerships across Puerto Rico, Latin America, and the United States.

Masvidal's Role as Guest of Honor and Honorary Chairman

As Guest of Honor and Honorary Chairman, Masvidal will:

Deliver special remarks on Hispanic empowerment

Participate in high-level roundtables with business and civic leaders

Support outreach efforts to mobilize Hispanic voters ahead of the midterms

Help recognize honorees dedicated to economic freedom, entrepreneurship, and public service

"Jorge Masvidal represents the spirit of resilience and determination that defines the Hispanic community," said Tony Delgado, Founder & CEO of Latino Wall Street. "His leadership, authenticity, and unwavering commitment to opportunity inspire millions across the country. We are honored to welcome him as the face of this historic event."

Event Details

Hispanic Prosperity Gala

Date: February 10, 2026

Location: The Mar-A-Lago Club, Palm Beach, Florida

Dress Code: Black-Tie

Host: Latino Wall Street, Hispanic Prosperity Gala Committee

Sponsorships, VIP access, and limited seating opportunities are available.

