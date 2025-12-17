SMX Public Limited: SMX Traces Cannabis from Seed to Dispensary with Patented Molecular Identity

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / December 17, 2025 / The cannabis industry has evolved faster than the systems that support it. What began as a loosely regulated agricultural product has grown into a differentiated market spanning medical treatments, wellness products, and adult-use consumption. Yet much of the sector still relies on fragmented reporting, manual documentation, and trust-based declarations to explain what a product is and where it came from.

As expectations rise, that model no longer holds. Regulators want certainty. Growers want their quality recognized. Consumers want consistency. SMX (NASDAQ:SMX) addresses this gap by embedding verifiable identity directly into the supply chain, enabling cannabis to be documented from seed to sale without relying on assumptions or paper trails. Why is that important?

Differentiation Starts at the Seed

Because cannabis is no longer a one-size-fits-all crop. Different seeds are cultivated for medical versus recreational use, and within those categories, strains are designed for specific cannabinoid profiles, terpene compositions, and functional outcomes. That differentiation begins at the genetic level, and it only has value if it can be preserved through cultivation, processing, and distribution.

SMX's technology allows that identity to persist across those stages. Rather than treating cannabis as a generic commodity, each batch remains linked to its origin and intended purpose. For growers, this creates clarity. When producers know exactly what they have, decisions improve across the board. Processing methods become more precise. Labeling becomes more accurate. Quality shifts from assumption to something that can be measured and defended.

Integrity Enables Compliance and Closes Fragmentation

At that point, compliance becomes less complex. That's also important. Because as the cannabis trade expands across jurisdictions, things like tariffs, duties, and regulatory approvals come into play, with verifiable origin and documented movement also on the list. SMX can close those supply chain vulnerabilities.

Systems built on declarations introduce friction, delays, and risk. By providing a consistent and auditable source of truth, SMX simplifies verification for regulators and customs authorities. This same verification layer also helps address long-standing fragmentation within the cannabis sector.

Medical and recreational markets often operate under different standards despite sharing overlapping supply chains. SMX does not force uniformity. It allows differentiation to exist while ensuring each category can be validated on its own terms, reducing inefficiency without erasing purpose.

A Food-Grade Precedent and the Direction of the Market

This model is not theoretical. In third-party industry coverage, SMX's traceability technology has been discussed in the context of origin-sensitive agricultural commodities such as coffee. Like cannabis, coffee is quality-driven, globally traded, and subject to increasing scrutiny around sourcing and authenticity. The relevance lies in the ability to preserve identity from origin through processing using food-grade safe materials, without compromising safety or integrity.

That precedent matters. Cannabis increasingly demands the same rigor, not because of controversy, but because of value. As the sector continues to professionalize, verification will move from competitive advantage to baseline requirement. Seed-to-sale identity is not about control. It is about clarity. By embedding identity at the material level, SMX enables a more cohesive, accountable cannabis supply chain aligned with where the industry is already heading.

