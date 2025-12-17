Egal Pads on a Roll Achieves Record Momentum in 2025 with Continued Global Expansion, Key Partnerships and Major Awards

Egal Redefines What Accessible Period Provision Looks Like Around the World, Earning Industry Top Honors Along the Way

SOMERVILLE, MA / ACCESS Newswire / December 17, 2025 / Egal , the company redefining period access by placing free menstrual pads exactly where people need them most - right next to the toilet paper - is closing out its most successful year yet with explosive growth, global partnerships, and a haul of industry awards.

This year, Egal's Pads on a Roll continued their rapid expansion around the world, becoming a go-to solution for airports, stadiums, corporations, museums, manufacturing facilities, public libraries, prisons, and more.

Egal's patented Pads on a Roll system places individually wrapped, tear-off menstrual pads directly next to toilet paper inside the stall - the most logical and discreet place. Each roll contains 40 wrapped pads, joined end-to-end and perforated for easy access. The solution takes less than five minutes to install, and restocking rolls takes seconds.

Ongoing Global Expansion

Since its 2022 launch, Egal is the go-to period solution for schools and businesses worldwide. This year, Pads on a Roll entered some of the world's most high-profile, high-traffic locations, including:

Denver International Airport

Clinton National Airport

Allianz Stadium, Twickenham

East London NHS Foundation Trust, Northumbria NHS Trust

Serco's UK Justice & Immigration sites

Partnership with portable sanitation leader Satellite Industries to bring period products to 20 million porta-potties

Manufacturing facilities, including Pepsi UK and Mondelez International

Universities including Cal Poly, The Ohio State University and Liverpool John Moores University

Albuquerque Zoo

"Periods are unpredictable," said Penelope Finnie, CEO, Egal. "Our goal is to eliminate the anxiety of having a period while away from home so people can enjoy life, be productive and feel confident no matter where they are."

Major 2025 Wins and Milestones

In addition to their expansion and strategic partnerships, Egal earned significant industry recognition in 2025. The company was honored with a series of prestigious awards celebrating its innovation and global impact, including:

TIME Best Inventions 2025

Fast Company Innovation by Design

International Expansion, Gold Stevie

Social Change Maker of the Year (Gender), Silver Stevie

2025 ISSA Australia Excellence Award - Innovation Paper & Dispensing

2025 IDEA Short-life Achievement Award

Metsä Group Sustainability Awards Social Value Impact Award

FacilitiesNet / Vision Awards 2025 (plumbing/restroom-related category)

"We are so grateful to be honored for our work and the importance of our mission," continued Finnie. "I couldn't be more proud of our team. They are laser focused on making sure more people have Pads on a Roll when and where they need them. Having access to period products is essential and we won't stop until we are everywhere."

A Simple Solution With Massive Impact

By focusing on simplicity, Egal is able to accelerate adoption and eliminate the cost and operational barriers that might slow period equity efforts.

While many schools have implemented free period resources, Egal is working to make period products free and automatic in all public bathrooms.

Users agree Pads on a Roll is a public bathroom must-have:

A fan at Allianz Stadium commented, "I saw them as I walked into the bathroom and thought how clever. Next thing I know, I had started my period without realizing and had nothing on me. Egal's Pads on a Roll were an absolute lifesaver watching the World Cup bronze and final matches, which made for a long day."

An employee at Pepsi UK shared, "This is a brilliant initiative. Having sanitary products available for free is amazing in itself, but having them in the stall makes you feel even more discreet about it and you don't have to worry about a surprise accident. 10 out of 10. I wish we could see more of this around the world. Wonderful initiative."

In 2025, Egal also introduced its new plant-based pad, now available in the U.K. and the EU and containing no petroleum products.

About Egal

Egal Pads, Inc. was founded on the idea that pads should be free and accessible where they are needed the most: right next to the toilet paper. What started as a mandate in half the states and D.C. to provide period products for students has now evolved into a movement to put products in every restroom away from home. Today, Egal's Pads on a Roll are in 2,000 schools, as well as libraries, museums, zoos, parks, and most recently, airports and stadiums in both the U.S. and the U.K. Egal's product is sold across the U.S., Canada, the European Union, the U.K., Australia, South Africa and the UAE.

