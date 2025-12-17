Vallejo, California--(Newsfile Corp. - December 17, 2025) - Mark "Almachize" Salazar, founder of Chosen Few and Alchemy Academy, has announced the official launch of his new book, Internet Money, released on September 26. The book explores the evolving landscape of digital finance, focusing on concepts such as leveraging OPM (Other People's Money), artificial intelligence, disruptive technology, and cryptocurrency.





Mark "Almachize" Salazar Announces Launch of New Book "Internet Money"

Internet Money is intended for readers interested in learning about alternative approaches to digital finance and the use of emerging technologies. The book discusses the role of leveraging OPM in funding ventures and investments, as well as the impact of new technologies on financial systems.

"We've been programmed since kindergarten to follow the same outdated script: get a degree, climb the corporate ladder, trade 40 plus years of our lives for a retirement we might not even enjoy," says Almachize. "My book exposes the alternative path they never taught us in school-one where you can achieve financial independence in under 5 years instead of decades. This isn't just about making money for the sake of making money; it's about reclaiming your time and breaking free from an outdated system designed to keep you dependent."

Internet Money presents information on accessing funding opportunities and discusses the significance of financial literacy and creative financial strategies in the context of digital innovation. The book also highlights the importance of understanding new financial tools, systems, and a combination of holistic mind, body, and soul alignment.

"I don't teach people to follow a prescribed formula," Almachize explains. "I teach them how to understand the system and make it work for them, using knowledge that has been used by the wealthy for decades to craft a path to sovereignty, freedom, and the fullest expression of one's soul purpose on this Earth."

The launch of Internet Money comes at a time when many individuals are exploring alternatives to traditional financial systems. The book aims to serve as a resource for those interested in the intersection of technology, finance, and inner work as tools for wealth creation.

With a focus on digital finance and emerging technologies, Internet Money is intended for creators, entrepreneurs, artists, and anyone interested in new approaches to funding and financial systems.

Almachize's work with Chosen Few and Alchemy Academy reflects a commitment to providing educational resources and mentorship for individuals seeking to learn more about wealth building and personal development. With the launch of Internet Money, Almachize continues his mission to inspire a new generation of "conscious creators" and entrepreneurs.

About Chosen Few & Alchemy Academy

Founded by Mark "Almachize" Salazar, Chosen Few is a movement dedicated to empowering individuals to explore alternative financial systems. Alchemy Academy offers educational resources and mentorship for those interested in digital finance and personal growth. Together, these platforms aim to support individuals in learning about new financial realities.

