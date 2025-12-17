Beverly Hills, California--(Newsfile Corp. - December 17, 2025) - The Arman Gabay Grant Fund for Entrepreneurs announces the opening of its inaugural grant cycle, offering financial support to undergraduate students pursuing entrepreneurial ventures across the United States. The initiative provides a one-time award of $1,000 to support the next generation of business innovators and problem-solvers.





Established by commercial real estate leader Arman Gabay, the grant fund reflects a commitment to fostering entrepreneurial thinking among college students who demonstrate passion for addressing real-world challenges through business solutions. The program invites applications from undergraduate students at accredited colleges and universities nationwide, regardless of their major or geographic location.

"Entrepreneurship has the power to transform communities and solve pressing challenges," explains Arman Gabay, Co-Managing Partner of Charles Company. "This grant fund provides students with the resources and recognition they need to pursue their innovative ideas with confidence."

Arman Gabay brings more than 25 years of experience in commercial real estate, with a focus on acquisitions, development, and urban revitalization throughout Southern California. His professional work has centered on reshaping underserved areas and strengthening commercial districts. Through the Charles Company, Arman Gabay has demonstrated strategic vision in identifying opportunities that benefit both businesses and local communities.

The Arman Gabay Grant Fund for Entrepreneurs seeks applicants who show genuine interest in pursuing business ventures or entrepreneurial roles. Students must submit an original essay of up to 1,000 words addressing the prompt: "Describe a problem you feel passionate about solving through entrepreneurship. How do you envision creating a business or initiative that addresses this challenge, and what impact do you hope to make on your community or industry?"

Essays submitted to the Arman Gabay Grant Fund for Entrepreneurs will be evaluated based on originality, clarity of purpose, depth of thought, and understanding of how entrepreneurship can drive meaningful change. The selection process prioritizes students who demonstrate thoughtful consideration of both the problem they wish to address and the practical steps needed to create lasting impact.

All undergraduate majors are welcome to apply. While strong academic performance is encouraged, the grant fund places greater emphasis on entrepreneurial vision and commitment to community improvement. This approach reflects Arman Gabay's belief that innovation and opportunity should be accessible to students from diverse academic backgrounds and disciplines.

In addition to his professional accomplishments in commercial real estate, Arman Gabay maintains active involvement in charitable initiatives that support cultural, social, and local communities. The grant fund represents an extension of this commitment, providing direct support to emerging leaders who share his dedication to progress and positive change.

Applications for the Arman Gabay Grant Fund for Entrepreneurs are now being accepted through August 15, 2026. The grant recipient will be announced on September 15, 2026. Selected applicants will receive recognition for their innovative thinking and a financial award to support their educational and entrepreneurial goals.

Students interested in applying can find complete eligibility requirements, application guidelines, and submission instructions on the official website. The application process is designed to be straightforward, allowing students to focus on articulating their entrepreneurial vision and the impact they hope to achieve.

The establishment of this grant fund marks an important step in supporting undergraduate entrepreneurs as they develop the skills and confidence needed to launch meaningful business initiatives. Through this program, Arman Gabay continues his commitment to creating opportunities for the next generation of business leaders and innovators.

For additional information about the Arman Gabay Grant Fund for Entrepreneurs, eligibility criteria, and application procedures, visit the official website or contact the organization directly.

