Middle East Media Research Institute: MEMRI TV Clips Now Have Over 1 Billion Views

About MEMRI TV

The MEMRI TV Project has passed the major milestone of 1 billion online views of its clips - on MEMRI.org, on social media, and on the MEMRI app, as well as through sharing across social media.

With over 82,600 minutes of translated content since the project's launch in 2004, and nearing its 15,000th release, the project, which monitors Arab, Iranian, Urdu, Turkish, Russian, and Chinese channels has had a massive impact. Its clips are used by governments, intelligence agencies, law enforcement, legislatures, media, and academia, in every country worldwide. Additionally, Arab and Iranian broadcast media frequently reference, comment on, and respond to MEMRI TV clips about them.

No One Else In The World Is Doing This Vital Work Of Monitoring Arab And Iranian TV

MEMRI TV monitors all these channels around the clock. No other organization in the world is monitoring, recording, translating, subtitling, and publishing clips from Arab, Iranian, Urdu, Turkish, Russian, and Chinese media - let alone doing this 24/7.

From its very first months, MEMRI TV attracted attention in the Arab and Muslim world. In 2004, Dr. Fatima Al-Sayyegh, dean of the history department at United Arab Emirates University, discussed the project, explaining that its aim was to "monitor television programs, mostly talk shows and religious programs, and to analyze them, in order to find out what the Arab man on the street thinks, what is the discourse in the Arab media that is directed at the Arab public."

How MEMRI Maintains The Largest Archive Worldwide Of Translated Video Clips From The Arab And Muslim World

In its nearly three decades, MEMRI TV has amassed the largest archive worldwide of translated video clips from the Arab and Muslim world. But creating these clips is an expensive, time-consuming, and resource-intensive process - from recording the raw programming to translating the content to creating English subtitles to uploading the clip and transcript.

MEMRI TV's Work Requires Substantial Resources

Producing MEMRI TV clips requires an extensive and advanced monitoring system, and tremendous professional and human resources. Also, maintaining our extensive archives requires costly technological support. This is where your help and support are crucial.

MEMRI TV Clips Are Used By U.S. And Western Militaries, Intelligence Agencies, And Law Enforcement In All 50 U.S. States

Law enforcement agencies in the West need MEMRI TV clips: They are regularly requested and used by all branches of the U.S. military, and other countries' militaries, as well as by law enforcement in all 50 U.S. states - including fusion centers, counterterrorism divisions, terrorism task forces, and more. They are often requested by NATO and EU government bodies, and by Western governments, militaries, intelligence, and law enforcement agencies - the U.K., Germany, France, Australia, and more.

MEMRI TV's Impact Fighting Extremism - And Supporting Reformists - In The Arab And Muslim World

The Sermons by Imams in the West Project

MEMRI TV's mission includes exposing and fighting extremism in the Arab and Muslim world. One aspect of this is our Sermons by Imams in the West project, that monitors and translates extremist sermons across the U.S., Canada, Europe, and Australia. Some of the clips have led to imams' and mosques' public apologies, legal action against them, and even deportations. Many extremists in the region and in the West are aware of MEMRI TV's clips about them, and respond to them.

The Democratization in the Arab and Muslim World Project

Some of the nearly 15,000 clips of which MEMRI TV is most proud are those that amplify and support reformist voices in the region, helping to bring their messages to the world. Many of these activists became become internationally known after we translated and published their statements in the MEMRI TV Democratization in the Arab and Muslim World Project, which focuses on democratization, women's and minority rights, counter-radicalization, and education in the region.

MEMRI TV Clips Are Used Extensively By Major Media

On a daily basis, MEMRI TV clips are quoted, screened, cited, and linked to by major U.S. media - from CNN, CBS, ABC, NBC, MSNBC, and Fox News to The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Wall Street Journal, and just about every major newspaper and news outlet in the U.S. They are also used regularly by media in the U.K., France, and the rest of Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.

