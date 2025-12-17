Panel Built, Inc. Named "Best of Georgia" in Steel Products Manufacturing

Georgia Business Journal Recognizes Modular Construction Company for Quality and Customer Support

BLAIRSVILLE, GEORGIA / ACCESS Newswire / December 17, 2025 / Panel Built, Inc., a leading manufacturer of modular buildings and prefabricated steel structures, has been awarded "Best of Georgia" by the Georgia Business Journal in the Steel or Steel Products Manufacturer category.

The annual Best of Georgia awards are selected through a combination of reader voting and editorial review, honoring companies that deliver high-quality products and services in their fields. Panel Built's recognition reflects the company's expertise in the rapidly growing industry of modular construction, as well as its commitment to solving customers' space needs with excellence and great customer service.

Founded in 1995 by brothers Pat and Mike Kiernan, Panel Built manufactures prefabricated modular systems for industrial, commercial, and government sectors. The company's wide range of products includes inplant offices, mezzanines, security booths, E-houses, cleanrooms, and exterior buildings. Each structure is custom designed to meet customers' unique challenges while complying with building codes and safety standards.

"We're honored to be recognized here in Georgia," said Elizabeth Satterfield, Marketing Manager. "This state is home for us, and we take pride in creating good jobs while representing Georgia-made products and innovation on a national and international level."

Headquartered in Blairsville, Georgia, Panel Built's products are proudly American-made, allowing the company to assure quality, quick turnarounds, and dedicated support throughout the complete design and construction process.

For more information, visit panelbuilt.com.

