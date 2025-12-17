ProAmpac, a global leader in flexible packaging and material science, is proud to announce that Anna Byrne has been selected as a finalist in the "Most Inspirational and Impactful Leader" category at the CIPD 2026 HR Awards in Ireland. This recognition highlights Anna's exceptional leadership, her unwavering commitment to people-first practices, and her meaningful influence across the organisation.

The CIPD HR Awards highlight the people profession's crucial role in driving strategy, leading transformation, and enabling organisations to thrive. Overseen by CIPD Ireland and supported by independent academic expertise, the awards celebrate innovation, integrity, and impact within modern HR practice.

This year, the awards introduce four new categories, including the "Most Inspirational and Impactful Leader" award, reflecting the evolving priorities of today's dynamic HR landscape. The category recognises individuals who champion the people profession, embody values-driven leadership, and demonstrate a clear, measurable impact on culture, capability, and performance.

As a finalist, Anna stands out for her inspirational leadership, commitment to developing others, and ability to foster a culture of collaboration, growth, and accountability at ProAmpac. Her work exemplifies the strong alignment of people, purpose, and performance that the CIPD Awards seek to honour.

"We are thrilled to see Anna recognised at this national level," said Ann Marie Braker, chief human resources officer at ProAmpac. "Her passion, integrity, and dedication to empowering our teams make her an exceptional leader and an invaluable part of who we are."

The CIPD 2026 HR Awards will celebrate finalists and announce winners at the upcoming ceremony, acknowledging the individuals and organisations shaping the future of the people profession.

About ProAmpac

ProAmpac is a leading global flexible packaging company with a comprehensive product offering. We provide creative packaging solutions, industry-leading customer service and award-winning innovation to a diverse global marketplace. ProAmpac's approach to sustainability ProActive Sustainability -- provides innovative sustainable flexible packaging products to help our customers achieve their sustainability goals. We are guided in our work by five core values that are the basis for our success: Integrity, Intensity, Innovation, Involvement, and Impact. Cincinnati-based ProAmpac is owned by Pritzker Private Capital along with management and co-investors. For more information, visit ProAmpac.com or contact Media@ProAmpac.com.

About Pritzker Private Capital

Pritzker Private Capital partners with middle-market companies based in North America with leading positions in the manufactured products and services sectors. The firm's differentiated, long-duration capital base allows for efficient decision-making, broad flexibility with transaction structure and investment horizon, and alignment with all stakeholders. Pritzker Private Capital builds businesses for the long term and is an ideal partner for entrepreneur- and family-owned companies. Pritzker Private Capital is a signatory to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI). For more information, visit PPCPartners.com.

