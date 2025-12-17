Groom & Associates Named Top Recruitment and Staffing Agency in Canada for 2026

National recognition highlights the firm's 30-year milestone and its leadership in specialized STEM, science technology, engineering, math and finance recruitment

MONTRÉAL, QUEBEC / ACCESS Newswire / December 17, 2025 / Groom & Associates, a leading Canadian recruitment firm specializing in science, technology, engineering, mathematics, math-driven disciplines, finance, banking and insurance has been recognized as the Top Recruitment and Staffing Agency in Canada 2026. This honour arrives as the company prepares to celebrate its 30th anniversary in January 2026, marking three decades of trusted partnerships and consistent results across the country.

Founded in Quebec by Karen Groom, the firm has grown from regional roots into a national recruitment partner known for its industry knowledge and unwavering human-centered philosophy.

"Our job is not simply to fill positions," says Karen Groom, Founder and CEO. "It's to understand the science behind every role and the people behind every career move. When we listen carefully and act as a true partner, the result is always stronger and longer lasting."

Three Decades of Specialized Recruitment Excellence

Throughout its 30-year evolution, Groom & Associates has distinguished itself through expertise in STEM. The ability to engage with candidates and clients at a technical and analytical level remains one of the firm's strongest differentiators.

Recruiters at Groom & Associates understand the complexities behind roles in biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, artificial intelligence, data science, engineering, financial management and mathematically intensive fields. This allows them to build credibility and foster stronger, productive search engagements.

"When the people guiding a search truly understand the work itself, they can speak the same language as the professionals they're hiring," Karen notes.

A 30-Year Commitment to Quality Over Volume

Since its founding, Groom & Associates has remained committed to quality-first recruitment. Instead of pushing high volumes of résumés, the team invests deeply in understanding a client's culture, strategic direction, and long-term needs before presenting a carefully selected shortlist.

This approach is illustrated by the firm's partnership with a national life sciences company that urgently needed to assemble a new research team. Groom & Associates secured all necessary specialists in half the projected timeframe, allowing the client to keep a critical product launch on schedule.

Looking Ahead: A Human Approach in a Changing Industry

As the firm enters its fourth decade, its philosophy remains unchanged: people come first.

"Recruitment is about people," Karen reflects. "Technology will evolve and industries will shift, but the need for genuine connection and thoughtful guidance will remain. Our role is to help great organizations and exceptional talent find each other and to make that journey rewarding for everyone involved."

About Groom & Associates

Groom & Associates is a Canadian recruitment firm recognized for connecting highly skilled professionals with leading organizations in science, technology, engineering, mathematics, math-focused disciplines, finance, banking and insurance. Built on thirty years of trusted relationships and consistent results, the company has grown from its roots in Quebec into a national partner known for its industry expertise and human-focused approach to recruitment.

