Abivax Announces Acceptance of 22 Abstracts Evaluating Obefazimod in Inflammatory Bowel Disease at ECCO 2026, Featuring an Oral Presentation on Preclinical Anti-Fibrotic Findings
PARIS, France - December 17,2025 - 10:05 pm CET - Abivax SA (Euronext Paris: FR0012333284 - ABVX / Nasdaq: ABVX) ("Abivax" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural regulatory mechanisms to stabilize the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases, today announced that 22 scientific abstracts detailing advancements in the understanding of obefazimod for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) will be presented at The European Crohn's and Colitis Organization's (ECCO) 21st Annual Congress taking place February 18-21, 2026 in Stockholm, Sweden.
Subgroup Analyses from Phase 3 ABTECT Induction Trials
The accepted abstracts, based on subgroup analyses from ABTECT Induction Trials, illustrate obefazimod's clinical activity across a wide range of patient subpopulations, demonstrate downregulation of pro-inflammatory cytokines (IL-17A, IL-6), and highlight early symptomatic improvement along with other clinically meaningful benefits. The data also reinforces obefazimod's favorable tolerability profile.
Obefazimod Shows First Evidence of Activity in Preclinical Fibrotic Models
The upcoming oral presentation on anti-fibrotic activity addresses a significant unmet medical need in IBD. Fibrosis, or the excessive formation of scar tissue, is a serious complication, particularly in patients with CD. This scarring can lead to strictures (narrowing of the intestine) that often necessitate surgery. To date, no efficacious anti-fibrotic treatment is available for IBD patients.
The objective of the preclinical study was to assess the anti-fibrotic effects of obefazimod in an in vitro fibrosis model using human small-intestinal fibroblasts and in an in vivo TNBS-colitis mouse model. The data from this study, titled "Obefazimod shows first evidence of anti-fibrotic activity in preclinical models of inflammatory bowel disease," will be presented during the oral presentation session on Saturday, February 21, 2026.
Marc de Garidel, Chief Executive Officer of Abivax, said "We are highly enthusiastic about the strong presence of obefazimod data at the 21st ECCO Congress, highlighting the impactful and robust data we have generated in inflammatory bowel disease. Presenting a total of 22 abstracts highlights the increasing depth of clinical understanding we have gained from the ABTECT Induction Trials in ulcerative colitis. This important data, along with the oral presentation highlighting the first evidence of anti-fibrotic activity in a preclinical model, demonstrates the potential for obefazimod to address a critical unmet need in IBD beyond inflammation."
Fabio Cataldi, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Abivax, added, "Intestinal fibrosis is a major complication of Crohn's disease that is not fully addressed by current therapies. This often leads to debilitating symptoms and the need for resection surgery. We look forward to sharing these new insights on obefazimod's anti-fibrotic properties, alongside the expansive clinical data to demonstrate obefazimod's potential efficacy and favorable safety profile in ulcerative colitis, with the IBD scientific community in Stockholm."
Obefazimod Data to be Presented:
Abivax is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural regulatory mechanisms to stabilize the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. Based in France and the United States, Abivax's lead drug candidate, obefazimod (ABX464), is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis.
