Abivax Announces Acceptance of 22 Abstracts Evaluating Obefazimod in Inflammatory Bowel Disease at ECCO 2026, Featuring an Oral Presentation on Preclinical Anti-Fibrotic Findings Breadth of Scientific Evidence: The acceptance of 1 oral presentation, 5 digital oral presentations and 16 posters reflect an expanding dataset for obefazimod, including additional efficacy, safety, and cytokine data from the Phase 3 ABTECT Induction Trials in moderate-to-severely active ulcerative colitis (UC)

Novel Anti-Fibrotic Preclinical Findings: Oral presentation on Saturday, February 21, 2026, "Obefazimod shows first evidence of anti-fibrotic activity in preclinical models of inflammatory bowel disease," will disclose new preclinical data addressing a critical complication in Crohn's disease (CD) PARIS, France - December 17,2025 - 10:05 pm CET - Abivax SA (Euronext Paris: FR0012333284 - ABVX / Nasdaq: ABVX) ("Abivax" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural regulatory mechanisms to stabilize the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases, today announced that 22 scientific abstracts detailing advancements in the understanding of obefazimod for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) will be presented at The European Crohn's and Colitis Organization's (ECCO) 21st Annual Congress taking place February 18-21, 2026 in Stockholm, Sweden. Subgroup Analyses from Phase 3 ABTECT Induction Trials The accepted abstracts, based on subgroup analyses from ABTECT Induction Trials, illustrate obefazimod's clinical activity across a wide range of patient subpopulations, demonstrate downregulation of pro-inflammatory cytokines (IL-17A, IL-6), and highlight early symptomatic improvement along with other clinically meaningful benefits. The data also reinforces obefazimod's favorable tolerability profile. Obefazimod Shows First Evidence of Activity in Preclinical Fibrotic Models The upcoming oral presentation on anti-fibrotic activity addresses a significant unmet medical need in IBD. Fibrosis, or the excessive formation of scar tissue, is a serious complication, particularly in patients with CD. This scarring can lead to strictures (narrowing of the intestine) that often necessitate surgery. To date, no efficacious anti-fibrotic treatment is available for IBD patients. The objective of the preclinical study was to assess the anti-fibrotic effects of obefazimod in an in vitro fibrosis model using human small-intestinal fibroblasts and in an in vivo TNBS-colitis mouse model. The data from this study, titled "Obefazimod shows first evidence of anti-fibrotic activity in preclinical models of inflammatory bowel disease," will be presented during the oral presentation session on Saturday, February 21, 2026. Marc de Garidel, Chief Executive Officer of Abivax, said "We are highly enthusiastic about the strong presence of obefazimod data at the 21st ECCO Congress, highlighting the impactful and robust data we have generated in inflammatory bowel disease. Presenting a total of 22 abstracts highlights the increasing depth of clinical understanding we have gained from the ABTECT Induction Trials in ulcerative colitis. This important data, along with the oral presentation highlighting the first evidence of anti-fibrotic activity in a preclinical model, demonstrates the potential for obefazimod to address a critical unmet need in IBD beyond inflammation." Fabio Cataldi, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Abivax, added, "Intestinal fibrosis is a major complication of Crohn's disease that is not fully addressed by current therapies. This often leads to debilitating symptoms and the need for resection surgery. We look forward to sharing these new insights on obefazimod's anti-fibrotic properties, alongside the expansive clinical data to demonstrate obefazimod's potential efficacy and favorable safety profile in ulcerative colitis, with the IBD scientific community in Stockholm." Obefazimod Data to be Presented: Date & Time Session Room Abstract # Title Presenter Oral Presentation Sat, Feb 21

08:40-08:50 Holistic IBD Care - Session 10: Holistic Approach - Multidisciplinary Team Plenary Hall OP30 Obefazimod shows first evidence of anti-fibrotic activity in preclinical models of inflammatory bowel disease Prof. Silvio Danese, MD, PhD

Director of Gastroenterology and Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Unit at IRCCS San. Raffaele Hospital Digital Oral Presentations (DOP) Fri, Feb 20

08:42-08:48 DOP Session 7: Clinical Trials II A5 DOP057 Obefazimod induction therapy for moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis: pooled analysis of inflammatory biomarkers from the two ABTECT Phase 3 double-blind, placebo-controlled induction trials Prof. Britta Siegmund, MD



Medical Director of the Medical Department, Division of Gastroenterology, Infectiology and Rheumatology, Charite Universitätsmedizin Berlin Fri, Feb 20

09:00-09:06 DOP Session 7: Clinical Trials II A5 DOP060 Impact of baseline disease extent on efficacy of obefazimod in patients with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis: pooled results from ABTECT-1 and ABTECT-2 Phase 3 trials Sonja Heeren, MD



Gastroenterologist at LKH - Universitätsklinikum der PMU Salzburg, Austria Fri, Feb 20

09:06-09:12 DOP Session 7: Clinical Trials II A5 DOP061 Improvements in patient-reported, disease-specific and overall quality-of-life among patients with moderately to severely active UC treated with obefazimod induction therapy: pooled results from the 8-week ABTECT-1 and ABTECT-2 Phase 3 trials Filip Baert, MD, PhD



Head of the Department of Gastroenterology at AZ Delta Hospital Fri, Feb 20

17:51-17:57 DOP Session 12: Clinical Trials III A5 DOP101 Impact of baseline disease duration on the efficacy of once-daily oral obefazimod in moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis: week 8 results from the ABTECT-1 and ABTECT-2 Phase 3 trials Prof. Geert D'Haens, MD, PhD



Professor of Gastroenterology at Amsterdam University Medical Centers Fri, Feb 20

17:57-18:03 DOP Session 12: Clinical Trials III A5 DOP102 Improvements in patient-reported fatigue among patients with moderately to severely active UC treated with obefazimod induction therapy: pooled results from the 8-week ABTECT-1 and ABTECT-2 Phase 3 trials Prof. Marla Dubinsky, MD



Professor of Pediatrics and Medicine, Chief, Division of Pediatric Gastroenterology and Nutrition, Co-Director, Susan and Leonard Feinstein IBD Clinical Center, Mount Sinai Kravis Children's Hospital, Icahn School of Medicine Mount Sinai New York Posters Fri, Feb 20

12:40-13:40 Guided Poster Session Poster Exhibition Hall A P0690 Impact of concomitant corticosteroid use on efficacy and safety of obefazimod at week 8 in moderately to severely active UC Prof. Xavier Treton, MD, PhD



Professor of Gastroenterology (MD, PhD), Paris Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) Center, Centre Ambroise Pare-Hartmann, Neuilly, France Fri, Feb 20

12:40-13:40 Guided Poster Session Poster Exhibition Hall A P0694 Pooled analysis of efficacy and safety of once-daily oral obefazimod in North American patients from the ABTECT Phase 3 induction trials Prof. Bruce E Sands, MD, MS



Professor of Medicine, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai Fri, Feb 20

12:40-13:40 Guided Poster Session Poster Exhibition Hall A P0712 Integrated summary of safety of obefazimod in Phase 3 ABTECT induction trials Prof. Ursula Seidler, MD



Professor of Internal Medicine and Gastroenterology, Hepatology, and Endocrinology; Senior Attending Physician at Medizinische Hochschule Hannover Fri, Feb 20

12:40-13:40 Guided Poster Session Poster Exhibition Hall A P0713 Improvements in patient-reported bowel urgency and nocturnal bowel movements among patients with moderately to severely active UC treated with obefazimod induction therapy Prof. Marla Dubinsky, MD



Professor of Pediatrics and Medicine, Chief, Division of Pediatric Gastroenterology and Nutrition, Co-Director, Susan and Leonard Feinstein IBD Clinical Center, Mount Sinai Kravis Children's Hospital, Icahn School of Medicine Mount Sinai New York Fri, Feb 20

12:40-13:40 Guided Poster Session Poster Exhibition Hall A P0804 Impact of prior inadequate response to advanced therapies on early symptomatic improvement with obefazimod induction in moderately to severely active UC Prof. Raja Atreya, MD



Professor of Translational Immunology in IBD

Head of IBD Unit, Outpatient Clinic, Study Centre, University Hospital Erlangen Fri, Feb 20

12:40-13:40 Guided Poster Session Poster Exhibition Hall A P0862 Continued efficacy improvement beyond induction with once-daily obefazimod: week 8-48 outcomes from the Phase 2b open-label maintenance study, stratified by prior advanced-therapy exposure Alessandro Armuzzi



ECCO President-Elect; Professor of Gastroenterology; Director/Leader of the IBD Unit and Co-Lead of the IBD Center, IRCCS Humanitas Research Hospital and Humanitas University, Milan, Italy Fri, Feb 20

12:40-13:40 Guided Poster Session Poster Exhibition Hall A P0868 Obefazimod enhances miR-124 expression in blood and colon tissue and reduces IL-17A and IL-6 in serum of patients with moderate-to-severely active UC Prof. Britta Siegmund, MD



Medical Director of the Medical Department, Division of Gastroenterology, Infectiology and Rheumatology, Charite Universitätsmedizin Berlin Fri, Feb 20

12:40-13:40 Guided Poster Session Poster Exhibition Hall A P0892 Impact of prior inadequate response to advanced therapy (ATIR) on the efficacy of obefazimod in patients with moderately to severely active UC Filip Baert, MD, PhD



Head of the Department of Gastroenterology at AZ Delta Hospital Fri, Feb 20

12:40-13:40 Guided Poster Session Poster Exhibition Hall A P0894 Impact of prior advanced therapy inadequate response by drug class on symptomatic improvement with obefazimod in patients with moderately to severely active UC Prof. Silvio Danese, MD, PhD

Director of Gastroenterology and Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Unit at IRCCS San. Raffaele Hospital Fri, Feb 20

12:40-13:40 Guided Poster Session Poster Exhibition Hall A P0922 Impact of obefazimod treatment on histologic and combined histologic-endoscopic outcomes in patients with moderately to severely active UC Prof. Fernando Magro, MD, PhD



ECCO President, Consultant in Gastroenterology and Director of the Clinical Pharmacology Unit, at the São João University Hospital in Porto, Portugal Fri, Feb 20

12:40-13:40 Guided Poster Session Poster Exhibition Hall A P0923 Early symptomatic improvement with obefazimod in patients with moderately to severely active UC Prof. Alessandro Armuzzi, MD, PhD



ECCO President-Elect; Professor of Gastroenterology; Director/Leader of the IBD Unit and Co-Lead of the IBD Center, IRCCS Humanitas Research Hospital and Humanitas University, Milan, Italy Fri, Feb 20

12:40-13:40 Guided Poster Session Poster Exhibition Hall A P0928 Improvements in patient-reported work productivity and activity impairment among patients with moderately to severely active UC treated with obefazimod induction therapy Prof. Britta Siegmund, MD



Medical Director of the Medical Department, Division of Gastroenterology, Infectiology and Rheumatology, Charite Universitätsmedizin Berlin Fri, Feb 20

12:40-13:40 Guided Poster Session Poster Exhibition Hall A P0952 Impact of baseline Mayo endoscopic subscore on the efficacy of once-daily oral obefazimod in moderately to severely active UC Prof. Laurent Peyrin-Biroulet, MD, PhD



Professor of Gastroenterology, specialist in inflammatory bowel disease at Nancy University Hospital, France

Fri, Feb 20

12:40-13:40 Guided Poster Session Poster Exhibition Hall A P1048 Impact of age on the efficacy and safety of once-daily oral obefazimod in moderately to severely active UC Prof. Fernando Magro, MD, PhD



ECCO President, Consultant in Gastroenterology and Director of the Clinical Pharmacology Unit, at the São João University Hospital in Porto, Portugal Fri, Feb 20

12:40-13:40 Guided Poster Session Poster Exhibition Hall A P1077 Impact of baseline body mass index (BMI) on efficacy of obefazimod in patients with moderately to severely active UC David T Rubin, MD



Professor of Medicine and Chief, Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition at The University of Chicago Fri, Feb 20

12:40-13:40 Guided Poster Session Poster Exhibition Hall A P1159 Pooled analysis of efficacy and safety of once-daily oral obefazimod in European patients from the ABTECT Phase 3 induction trials Prof. Franco Scaldaferri, MD, PhD



Gastroenterologist, endoscopist

Director of the Chronic Inflammatory Bowel Diseases Unit, IBD UNIT

At the CEMAD UOC (Center for Digestive System Diseases)



Gemelli Polyclinic Foundation IRCSS - Catholic University Of The Sacred Heart



Dipartimento Di Medicina E Chirurgia Traslazionale, Università Cattolica Del Sacro Cuore, Roma



About Abivax Abivax is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural regulatory mechanisms to stabilize the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. Based in France and the United States, Abivax's lead drug candidate, obefazimod (ABX464), is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis.

